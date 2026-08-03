Red Hook, NY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dminorstudio, a bicultural B2B digital marketing agency that helps Western companies enter and grow in the China market, today announced the launch of a China-hosted bilingual website for Grain & Protein Technologies' Climate Control & Air Treatment division.

Climate Control & Air Treatment division China Website

The initiative reflects dminorstudio’s China B2B digital marketing services, which combine China-ready web development, local search visibility, and digital demand-generation programs.

• Dminorstudio launches China-hosted website for GrainProteinTech Climate Control & Air Treatment.

• Bicultural team in the United States and Shanghai helps Western brands reach Chinese buyers

Helping Western B2B Brands Enter and Grow in the China Market

Dminorstudio specializes in helping international B2B companies enter and grow in the China market. Its services include:

• Website design and development

• WeChat marketing

• Baidu and Google SEO

• Search engine marketing (SEM) and pay-per-click (PPC)

• Generative engine optimization (GEO) to improve visibility in AI-powered search

• LinkedIn marketing

• Email marketing

Real localization goes beyond translation. It means adapting to how Chinese buyers search, evaluate vendors, and convert, which often requires China-based hosting and locally tuned messaging. This philosophy guided two recent client launches.

China-hosted Website Launched in 2026

In the first half of 2026, dminorstudio developed and launched a website for:

• GrainProteinTech Climate Control Air Treatment, a Grain & Protein Technologies division — climatecontrolairtreatment.cn

Grain & Protein Technologies is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of reliable, durable, and innovative equipment solutions for grain, seed, poultry, egg, and swine production. Generating $1.1 billion in annual revenue, the Company serves farmers and agribusiness managers in over 100 countries and currently operates 19 manufacturing facilities across 5 continents, employing more than 3600 people.

The Company goes to market with its strong portfolio of industry leading brands – GSI®, Cimbria®, Cumberland®, Automated Production® (AP), Tecno®, Aerotech®, Reventa®, and Euroemme®. With its Company Purpose of “Feeding the World Better”, Grain & Protein Technologies emphasizes advancing smart technologies and offering innovative technical solutions to make farmers and agribusiness managers more productive and profitable in a sustainable way. For more information, visit grainproteintech.com.

The website was developed on WordPress and incorporates multilingual functionality and China-based hosting to support performance and accessibility for users in China

A Repeatable China Market Entry Model for B2B Companies

Climate Control Air Treatment projects show dminorstudio’s end-to-end approach:

1. Build a compliant, China-hosted WordPress site

2. Layer on WeChat, Baidu SEO, PPC, and GEO to drive local demand

This reflects the agency’s “lean launch pad” approach: validate the value proposition, run targeted Baidu campaigns, prioritize qualified leads over raw traffic, and then scale.

Frequently Asked Questions about China Market Entry

What is dminorstudio’s China market entry model?

Dminorstudio helps B2B companies enter the China market by building China-hosted WordPress sites and running Baidu SEO and PPC campaigns, alongside GEO initiatives, to generate qualified leads.

Who should work with dminorstudio for China market entry?

International B2B companies that sell to industrial, manufacturing, technology, or SaaS buyers and need a bicultural partner to navigate China’s digital marketing channels and regulatory environment.

Why is Baidu important for China market growth?

Baidu is China’s leading search engine, and building visibility there through SEO, PPC, and GEO is critical for reaching Chinese buyers and supporting long-term market growth.

About dminorstudio

With teams in Shanghai and the United States, dminorstudio is a bicultural B2B digital marketing agency focused on China market entry and growth. The agency helps multinational and Western B2B companies launch China-ready websites, run Baidu SEO and PPC campaigns, and integrate tools like WordPress and HubSpot so China-generated leads flow into global CRM systems. Dminorstudio specializes in sectors such as industrial manufacturing, technology, and SaaS, and supports clients that need a compliant, high-performing digital presence behind China’s firewall.

For more information about dminorstudio’s China market entry services, visit dminorstudio.com.





Climate Control & Air Treatment division China Website

Press Inquiries

Stephen Tseng

Co-founder

dminorstudio

info [at] dminorstudio.com