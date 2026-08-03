Small Business AI Consultants: BlackCube Labs Launches Free AI Strategy Plan for Founders and SMEs

Sheridan, WY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackCube Labs today announced the public availability of its new AI Strategy Plan, designed to help founders and small-business owners determine where artificial intelligence can create the most practical value before they hire an AI consultant or invest in implementation.

Get Your Personalized AI Strategy Plan

After completing a brief intake form with their company information, website and primary business challenge, users receive a tailored report covering their current AI maturity, five prioritized opportunities and a realistic path to implementation.

The resource is available at no cost and does not require a consultation or technical background.

"Most founders do not need another list of AI tools", said Andrea Marchiotto, founder of BlackCube Labs. "They need a structured way to decide which problem is worth solving, what should be automated and what their business can realistically adopt. We built the AI Strategy Engine to give them that starting point".

From company information to a practical AI roadmap

The AI Strategy engine behind the plan uses a staged analysis process rather than a single generic prompt.

The system researches the requesting company using publicly available information, synthesizes its business model and stated challenge, evaluates its current AI maturity and identifies opportunities aligned with its operational readiness.

Each completed plan includes:

A personalized company and challenge assessment

An AI maturity score from 1 to 5

Five AI use cases ranked by business relevance and implementation effort

Business metrics that each opportunity may affect

A three-month implementation roadmap

Key deliverables, risks and adoption considerations

Clear next steps for moving from planning to execution

The completed report is delivered in PDF and Google Doc formats, allowing the recipient to use it as an internal planning document, share it with colleagues or continue refining it independently.

Designed for companies without a dedicated AI team

The resource is intended primarily for startups, small and mid-sized businesses, agencies and lean teams that are exploring AI but do not have the internal technical capacity to evaluate every available tool or design a full implementation plan.

Potential recommendations may include lead qualification, customer intake, proposal generation, knowledge retrieval, content workflows, reporting, internal operations or other use cases relevant to the company’s challenge.

The engine adjusts its recommendations according to the organization’s maturity. A company using a few disconnected AI tools should not receive the same roadmap as a business already operating repeatable AI-supported workflows.

For example, in an internal assessment using BlackCube Labs itself as the subject, the engine classified the company as Operational, with a maturity score of 3 out of 5. It then prioritized AI lead qualification, form-to-CRM follow-up and proposal generation as the highest-leverage opportunities for reducing founder dependency and building a more repeatable revenue system.

Those priorities were subsequently translated into a three-month roadmap covering workflow discovery, system development, testing, rollout, documentation and handover.

Grounded recommendations instead of generic AI advice

The engine combines public company research with structured BlackCube Labs knowledge covering AI maturity, implementation models, workflow automation, agentic systems and practical use cases for startups and smaller businesses.

Recommendations are generated within defined constraints to reduce unsupported claims and avoid prescribing technologies that do not match the company’s readiness.

"AI strategy should begin with the business problem, not with the newest model", Marchiotto said. "The purpose of this resource is not to persuade every company to build an AI system. It is to help each company understand where AI is relevant, where it is not and what a sensible first step could look like".

The project also demonstrates the type of architecture BlackCube Labs designs for clients: structured intake, company research, specialist AI agents, grounded knowledge, validation, document generation and automated delivery working together as one system.

Built from enterprise product experience and hands-on AI development

Marchiotto brings more than 15 years of product, e-commerce and business transformation experience across Big Tech, Live Entertainment, CPG and AI Startups. He is also the author of Adopting AI for Business Transformation and has completed advanced training and official certifications across Anthropic's Claude Solutions Architecture, AI Agentic Development for Make.com, Model Context Protocol, Claude Code, AI product management and AI search optimization.

BlackCube Labs applies this combination of business strategy, product enablement and technical orchestration to help organizations move from isolated AI experiments to repeatable workflows and adopted systems.

The AI Strategy Plan is intended to provide value before a commercial engagement begins. Businesses may use the plan independently, while organizations seeking additional guidance can request support with prioritization, workflow design, implementation or adoption.

The Personalized AI Strategy Plan can be requested at: www.blackcubelabs.com/ai-strategy-plan.

Your Personalized AI Strategy Report is Ready

About BlackCube Labs

BlackCube Labs is an AI-native ecosystem helping founders, startups and small and mid-sized businesses turn AI opportunities into practical, adopted systems. Its work spans AI strategy, workflow automation, agentic systems, product enablement, founder education and access to a network of technical and domain specialists. The ecosystem includes a growing community of more than 640+ members and an extended network of over 35,000 entrepreneurs, operators and creative professionals. BlackCube Labs was founded by Andrea Marchiotto, an AI systems and product leader with experience in Big Tech, Live Entertainment, CPG, AI startups, and author of Adopting AI for Business Transformation.

Press Inquiries

Andrea Marchiotto

press@blackcubelabs.com

https://www.blackcubelabs.com

75 East 3rd Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

United States