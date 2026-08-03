Edge Marketing and Law.com Launch The Edge Room for Women, Influence & Power in Law 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc., leading marketing and public relations agency for the legal, accounting and professional services sectors, announced today a new collaboration with Law.com to deliver its AI-enhanced media engagement platform, The Edge Room, to the upcoming Women, Influence & Power in Law conference.

This exciting new partnership marks the first time The Edge Room will be featured at the Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) conference, connecting legal innovators with credentialed members of the media. The event is the nation's premier conference for women in the legal profession, convening general counsel, law firm leaders, and legal innovators to advance women's leadership across the industry. WIPL provides a platform for candid conversation, actionable strategy, and community-building among the legal profession's most influential women.

"We're honored to bring The Edge Room to WIPL this year," says Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing. "The Edge Room creates a bridge between conference sponsors and the media, making it easier for organizations to share their news and insights while giving journalists a centralized source for the latest developments from the event. We're especially excited to partner with a conference that celebrates the leadership, innovation and impact of women across the legal profession, helping those important conversations reach an even broader audience."

The Edge Room offers an intuitive, secure platform for sponsors to upload press releases, announcements, demo videos and company news, giving credentialed media a centralized source for the latest news, announcements and insights from conference participants.

"We're excited to partner with Edge Marketing to bring The Edge Room to WIPL," says Jennifer Turney, Vice President and Global Event Director for Law.com. "Our continued commitment to spotlighting bold voices and actionable strategies for women's leadership in the legal profession makes The Edge Room an ideal addition to this year's conference. It creates another opportunity for attendees, speakers and sponsors to share their insights, amplify important conversations and extend the impact of the event well beyond the conference itself."

The Edge Room for WIPL 2026 opens today for sponsors and on August 31 for credentialed members of the media.

Media representatives interested in covering WIPL 2026 can apply for a press pass and access to The Edge Room by contacting Vicki LaBrosse at vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com .

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com .

For more information about Edge Marketing and The Edge Room, visit http://www.theedgeroom.com.

To learn more about WIPL, visit http://www.event.law.com/corpcounsel-wipl/.

About Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL)

Women, Influence & Power in Law is the nation's premier conference for women in the legal profession, convening general counsel, law firm leaders, and legal innovators to advance women's leadership across the industry. WIPL provides a platform for candid conversation, actionable strategy, and community-building among the legal profession's most influential women.

About Law.com

Law.com is the trusted global intelligence platform for the legal industry, delivering strategic insights, proprietary data, and expert analysis that support smarter decision-making. Built on more than 30 years of deep market expertise and informed by long-standing relationships with law firm and legal department leaders, Law.com combines data-driven insight with AI-enabled technology to help professionals understand change, manage risk, and identify opportunity. Millions of legal professionals worldwide rely on Law.com to power critical decisions across growth, strategy, and the business of law. Law.com is part of Centellic, a global provider of strategic intelligence, data, and insight solutions for legal and professional markets.

About Edge Marketing

Founded in 1997, Edge Marketing is a strategic communications and marketing agency serving organizations across legal, accounting, technology, and other regulated industries. The firm helps clients strengthen market visibility, authority and business growth through integrated public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, and strategic advisory services. To learn more, visit http://www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Conference Contact

Jennifer Turney

Vice President & Global Event Director

jennifer.turney@alm.com

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse, Managing Director & Director of Global Public Relations

Edge Marketing

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com