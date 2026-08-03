AeroFlexx Partners with Plastic Films Internacional SA to Expand Regional Access to Next Generation Liquid Packaging in Central America

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, has announced a comprehensive partnership with Plastic Films Internacional SA (PLAFILM) to expand the commercial adoption of the AeroFlexx liquid packaging technology across Colombia, Venezuela, and the rest of Central America.

The partnership combines AeroFlexx’s differentiated packaging platform with PLAFILM’s regional market knowledge and established relationships with multinationals. Together, the companies will focus on identifying applications where AeroFlexx can create measurable value across consumer experience, sustainability, supply chain performance and total system economics. The objective is to help qualified customers move efficiently from initial evaluation to commercial product launches.

“Brand owners across the region are seeking packaging solutions that differentiate their products, improve performance, and advance sustainability without adding operational complexity,” said David Harf, President of Plastic Films Internacional SA. “By combining AeroFlexx’s packaging technology with PLAFILM’s regional expertise, we can help customers identify the right applications and accelerate commercialization.”

The AeroFlexx technology is a lightweight flexible package designed to perform like a rigid bottle. Its patented airframe technology provides structure throughout use, while an integrated self-sealing valve enables controlled dispensing without a separate cap or pump. The format reduces packaging components, improves transportation efficiency, and provides brands with a highly customizable platform for retail and ecommerce applications.

“Partnerships like this are essential in pushing industry innovation forward,” said Boris Gavric, Chief Operating Officer of AeroFlexx. “By combining our technology with PLAFILM’s regional reach, we can engage more customers, move qualified opportunities from evaluation to commercial launch, and establish a foundation for long-term regional deployment and scale.”

The companies will initially concentrate on market development, project qualification, and customer conversion. As the commercial pipeline advances, AeroFlexx and PLAFILM may evaluate additional forms of regional collaboration that support scalable execution.

About Plastic Films Internacional SA

Plastic Films Internacional SA is a Flexible Packaging company with high experience in printing and converting in a large range of applications, products, and markets.

They have more than 25 years of experience working with the most renowned brands in Colombia, Venezuela, Central America, and the Caribbean. Their greatest strengths are flexibility and high quality standards as an integrated packaging solution partner. They are committed to a more sustainable world and will keep working and investing to meet that goal in the future. To learn more, please visit www.plafilm.com.

About AeroFlexx

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx’s proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.