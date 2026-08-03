SKY FILMS and SKY BLUE CINEMATIX Join Forces to Drive Global Brand Partnerships for Highly Anticipated Cinematic Slate

Istanbul, Türkiye / Dubai, UAE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKY FILMS, a powerhouse in Turkish cinema with a proven international track record, has officially partnered with Sky Blue Cinematix, the specialized content and entertainment arm of Sky Blue Group.

Strategic alliance debuts with "Spring in Imroz" (İmroz’da Bahar)

This landmark collaboration pairs SKY FILMS’ world-class production capabilities with Sky Blue Cinematix’s expertise in global brand integration. As SKY FILMS continues its trajectory of delivering top-tier cinema to international audiences, Sky Blue Cinematix will lead the commercial partnership strategy bridging these high-profile productions with major global brands and premium sponsors.

Spotlight on "Spring in Imroz" (İmroz’da Bahar)

The partnership proudly debuts with "Spring in Imroz" (İmroz’da Bahar), one of the most eagerly awaited and ambitious feature films in recent Turkish cinema. Backed by stellar creative talent and immense industry expectation, the project is poised to become a major commercial and critical milestone on the global stage. Further landmark titles from SKY FILMS’ extensive catalog will follow.

Strategic Highlights

High-Impact Brand Integration: Seamlessly embeds top global brands into SKY FILMS' highly anticipated feature films, leveraging massive global reach.

Strategic Commercial Alliances: Connects premium film productions directly with international brand partners to create impactful, cross-border marketing opportunities.

Global Ecosystem: Bridges SKY FILMS' globally oriented storytelling with Sky Blue Cinematix's vast commercial network spanning India, Malaysia, the USA, UAE, UK, South Korea, Nigeria, and Türkiye.

“Great stories know no borders. Turkish cinema has already captivated audiences across continents, and through our partnership with Sky Films, Sky Blue Cinematix is building the bridge that carries that talent to millions more. Beginning with ‘İmroz'da Bahar(Spring in Imroz),' we are connecting cultures, creating commercial opportunities, and giving exceptional storytelling the global stage it deserves. This is a defining step in our vision of a truly borderless content ecosystem and it is only the beginning.”— Dato' Mani, Group Chairman, Sky Blue Group

ABOUT SKY BLUE CINEMATIX

Sky Blue Cinematix is the film and content arm of the Sky Blue Group, specialising in brand integration and content monetisation. The company partners with producers and broadcasters to connect the world's brands with the stories audiences love; building a borderless entertainment network spanning India, Malaysia, the USA, UAE, UK, South Korea, Nigeria, and Türkiye.

Website: www.skybluecinematix.com

ABOUT SKY FİLMS

SKY FILMS is a premier Turkish production house recognized for setting the benchmark in high-end cinematic storytelling and production excellence. Founded by Emre Oskay, the company stands at the intersection of Turkish creative artistry and global production standards. With a track record of delivering critically acclaimed and commercially successful 70+ content, SKY FILMS develops, produces, and services a diverse slate of projects,

including major feature films, high-concept TV and streaming series, documentaries, short films, and high-profile commercial campaigns.

Website: www.sky-films.com

Press Inquiries

MEDIA CONTACT



Robert Zara

robert@skybluegroup.com



Onur Sözener

onur@skybluegroup.com



Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam

mani@skybluegroup.com



www.skybluecinematix.com

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