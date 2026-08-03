CambriLearn names the technology behind a school built for how children think

Johannesburg, GAUTENG, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn has named the proprietary technology it has spent two decades developing to run its online school. From 3 August, it will be known as CambriOS.

CambriLearn Online School

CambriOS is not a new product or an additional service for families to buy. It is the technology already behind the CambriLearn school day, connecting live teaching, coursework, curriculum pathways, student communities and the information parents need to follow their child's progress.

The decision to build this technology in-house was a practical one. An online school that relies on software developed for somebody else's model can only adapt as far as that software allows. CambriLearn wanted greater control over how its school worked and how it could respond to the needs of individual learners.

A child may be excelling in mathematics but need more time and support in a language. Another may learn better at a different pace or in a quieter environment. These differences are difficult to accommodate in a rigid model designed to move every learner through the same material in the same way.

CambriLearn's technology was built around a different premise: the school should be able to change shape around the child.

CambriOS brings four connected parts of the CambriLearn experience together:

CambriCampus, where live lessons, coursework, assessments and teacher support take place.

CambriPathways, which gives families access to five curricula across six education pathways.

CambriCommunity, where learners connect through clubs, groups, events and shared interests.

CambriCommand, which gives parents a clear view of their child's attendance, progress and performance.

Together, these give teachers, learners and parents a more complete view of the school experience. They also let CambriLearn adjust a learner's pace, pathway and level of support without asking the child to fit a fixed model.

CambriOS will continue to evolve. Its next phase will add more built-in intelligence to help teachers identify important changes in a learner's progress or engagement earlier. This technology will support academic judgement, not replace it. Decisions about a child's education will remain with CambriLearn's teachers and academic teams.

CambriLearn has educated more than 80,000 students across over 100 countries. It offers CAPS, KABV, IEB, the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel and a US curriculum. CambriLearn is accredited by Cognia, is an approved Pearson Edexcel centre, and is registered with SACAI and the IEB. Its US curriculum includes NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes pursuing eligibility for Division I and II collegiate sport.

Families are already using the technology behind CambriOS. What changes is that the connected structure behind the school will have a name of its own.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is a leading global online school serving students across more than 100 countries. Founded on a simple conviction, your child isn't the problem, the system is , CambriLearn offers six internationally recognised curriculum pathways including the International British curriculum, South African CAPS, KABV, IEB, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12. CambriLearn gives families the freedom to choose an education that fits their child rather than forcing their child to fit a system that was never designed for them. With consistently top-rated reviews across Google, Trustpilot, Facebook, and HelloPeter, CambriLearn has built its reputation on academic outcomes and family trust. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

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