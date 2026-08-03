June AI Emerges From Stealth to Reinvent Enterprise Software Implementation for The AI Era

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June AI today announced it has emerged from stealth with $20 million in pre-Seed funding from a group of strategic investors led by Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures, with participation from a group of major enterprise software leaders including Michael Dell, founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies; Diane Greene, co-founder and former CEO of VMware; Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box; and George Kurtz, founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.

The company is taking on the huge and often overlooked area of enterprise software implementation, where organizations spend hundreds of billions of dollars each year configuring, integrating and maintaining the systems that run their business, and where years of technical debt are now becoming a major barrier to successful AI adoption. June’s platform is built to revolutionize the work done by forward-deployed engineers (FDEs), implementation teams and systems integrators now tasked with turning that complexity into working AI systems.

June AI was founded by Efrat Rapoport (CEO), together with Idan Tsitiat (CTO), Barak Goldstein (President) and Ohad Hen (Chief Architect), the founding team behind Bonobo AI, the conversational intelligence company acquired by Salesforce in 2019. They later spent five years inside Salesforce, where they worked on AI products and saw firsthand how the demands of AI transformation collide with the practical realities of enterprise software implementation.

Enterprise software implementation remains one of the largest hidden cost centers in technology. Companies rely on platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday, Oracle, SAP and Microsoft to run core business functions, but getting those systems into production and keeping them aligned with changing business needs often requires large services teams, long project timelines and manual configuration work. The global system integration market is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2033 , according to Grand View Research.

That figure also understates the full scope of the implementation problem. Even AI-native and cloud companies are building dedicated deployment, services and professional services functions around AI, including OpenAI’s Deployment Company , Anthropic’s new enterprise AI services company and AWS Professional Services . The pattern points to the same reality June is built to address: AI still requires manual work to become enterprise-ready. June is pioneering a new model of autonomous deployment and execution, where AI handles the implementation work itself.

"Oddly enough, AI has created more demand for professional services, not less,” said Efrat Rapoport, CEO of June. “Companies are investing heavily in AI transformation, but the work required to implement those changes is still highly manual. Teams have to deal with legacy systems, fragmented data, complex workflows and years of technical debt before AI can create real value. That's the problem June solves - we don't just recommend the changes, we implement, deploy and drive adoption of them, deeply integrated with the enterprise systems companies already rely on."

June's platform does the work of enterprise software transformation. It starts with process mining - extracting how the business actually runs from the systems it runs on - then uses that understanding to migrate and implement change, surface opportunities for optimization and deploy AI solutions that address them. June works seamlessly and interoperably within existing data platforms like Snowflake and Databricks, and across the broader enterprise stack connected to them. Because June understands how each environment is configured, how it supports the business and how every change ripples through the rest, companies get from assessment to live AI capabilities in a fraction of the time, with adoption built in.

"Every company wants to become an AI company, but the hard part is not the demo," said Rapoport. "The hard part is changing the systems, workflows and operating models that already exist inside the enterprise. Our team has lived inside this problem for years. The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined as much by the work of implementation, migration and adoption as by the sophistication of the AI itself.

In addition to the strategic angels named above, the round also includes participation from SV Angel, Conviction Embed, Abstract, A*, Vesey Ventures and several other leading venture firms.

About June AI

June AI has built a new implementation model for enterprise software. Founded by and the team behind Bonobo AI, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2019, June AI helps organizations modernize, configure and continuously adapt the systems that run their business. The company’s platform uses AI agents to accelerate implementation work, reduce technical debt and prepare enterprises for AI transformation across complex software environments. June AI is headquartered in New York City and works with enterprises and implementation partners globally.

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