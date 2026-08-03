Coastal Community Bank Named Best Bank in Best of Stanwood-Camano 2026 While Continuing Strong Community Impact

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”, “Coastal”, “our”, “we”), has been named Best Bank in the Best of Stanwood-Camano 2026, a recognition voted by the community that reflects the trust and support of customers, community partners, and local residents in the communities the Bank serves.

In addition to this recognition, Coastal Community Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening local communities through volunteerism, financial education, youth development, and charitable initiatives. “Our commitment to the community continues, and our community bank remains the heart of who Coastal is,” said Chris Adams, Executive Chair of the Corporation.

Coastal recently sponsored the annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament held in Everett on July 17–18, welcoming 235 youth and adult teams. Coastal team member Michael Swanson served as coach for the boys 12–13 division.

The Bank also proudly sponsors Youth Vendor Day in Snohomish, a program that helps young people transform business ideas into reality while building confidence, leadership skills, and financial literacy through workshops and real-world marketplace experiences. Coastal extends special recognition to Melissa Hemrich for volunteering her time to teach financial education modules and support aspiring young entrepreneurs.

Further supporting local families, Coastal is conducting a School Supply Drive for students in the Everett and Arlington School Districts, with donations being collected through August 7 at select banking centers.

“From the beginning, Coastal has been community-minded. We invest in the places where we live and work and take care of the people who make our communities strong,” said Tom Lane, Lead Independent Director and local businessman.

As Coastal continues to grow, its commitment remains the same: supporting local businesses, strengthening neighborhoods, and creating opportunities that help communities thrive for generations to come.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $5.46 billion Bank provides service through 14 full-service branches in Snohomish, Island and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

Contact

Chris D. Adams, Executive Chair of Coastal Financial Corporation, cadams@coastalbank.com

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, esprink@coastalbank.com

Brandon J. Soto, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, bsoto@coastalbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to effectively evaluate and manage counterparty risk associated with CCBX partners and the risk that the conflicts in the Middle East and/or changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.