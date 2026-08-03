Lotlinx Appoints George D. King, III as President & Chief Financial Officer

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotlinx, the inventory performance intelligence company for automotive retail, today announced the appointment of George D. King, III as President & Chief Financial Officer. King joins the company’s executive leadership team and will oversee finance, operations, human resources, legal, and corporate development while partnering closely with Chairman & CEO Len Short and the Board of Directors to guide corporate strategy, capital allocation, and long-term growth.

King joins Lotlinx with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning Fortune 500 companies and global investment banking. Throughout his career, he has led corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, and transformational initiatives for some of the world’s largest industrial organizations.

Most recently, King served on the executive leadership teams of both Alcoa and Carrier Global, reporting directly to the CEO at each company. At Alcoa, he helped lead one of the industry’s most significant corporate transformations, overseeing acquisitions, divestitures, portfolio optimization, and the company’s eventual separation into Alcoa, Arconic, and Howmet Aerospace. At Carrier, he directed global corporate development efforts and helped prepare the company for its successful separation from United Technologies.

Earlier in his career, King held investment banking positions with Credit Suisse First Boston, Lazard, and Lehman Brothers. Across his career, he has served as principal or advisor on more than 40 completed transactions totaling more than $150 billion in aggregate value across 14 countries. His extensive experience has also earned him recognition in Washington, D.C., as he was selected by the President of the United States as one of three finalists in 2025 for Chairman and President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

“George is exactly the kind of leader we need as Lotlinx enters its next chapter,” said Len Short, Chairman & CEO of Lotlinx. “His experience building world-class organizations, executing complex business transformations, and creating long-term shareholder value will help us strengthen the operational and financial foundation needed to support our continued growth. As agentic AI modernizes automotive retail from data analysis to autonomous action, George’s leadership will be instrumental in helping Lotlinx scale responsibly while continuing to innovate.”

“I've known George for more than 25 years and have watched him build an extraordinary career,” said Doug Schrier, Managing Partner of Rembrandt Venture Partners and a member of the Lotlinx Board of Directors. “He combines exceptional financial acumen with the leadership qualities that build enduring companies. We're excited to welcome him to Lotlinx at such an important stage in the company's evolution.”

“Lotlinx has built a truly differentiated platform that is redefining how dealers manage inventory and drive profitability,” said King. “The opportunity to help shape the next phase of the company's growth, particularly as agentic AI creates entirely new possibilities for automotive retail, is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working alongside Len and the leadership team to strengthen the organization and help position Lotlinx for long-term success.”

As President & Chief Financial Officer, King will focus on strengthening the company's operational discipline, enhancing organizational alignment, supporting strategic investments, and building the financial and leadership infrastructure needed to accelerate Lotlinx's continued expansion. His appointment comes as the company broadens its AI capabilities beyond inventory optimization into a comprehensive agentic AI platform designed to help dealerships make faster, more intelligent business decisions.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the inventory performance intelligence company for automotive retail. Lotlinx combines VIN-level inventory, market and shopper data with artificial intelligence to help dealers identify which vehicles need attention, understand why they are at risk and take action before turn and margin are lost. By connecting inventory, marketing and shopper activation around each vehicle, Lotlinx helps dealers improve inventory health and profitability. Learn more at www.lotlinx.com.

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