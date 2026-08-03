EquipmentShare Investors With Significant Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the EQPT Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) securities: (1) Class A common stock issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”), or (2) EquipmentShare securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that EquipmentShare.com, Inc. made false and misleading statements and omissions concerning undisclosed related-party transactions and its financial condition in connection with its IPO and during the Class Period.

EquipmentShare operates T3, an integrated cloud-based platform used for equipment rental and construction equipment management.

Investors who purchased EQPT securities during the applicable period and suffered losses may have legal rights. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file their papers with the court by September 21, 2026.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

What Is the EquipmentShare Class Action About?

According to the complaint, EquipmentShare completed its IPO on January 26, 2026.

The lawsuit alleges that EquipmentShare's IPO Registration Statement and subsequent statements during the Class Period failed to disclose material information concerning the Company's relationships and transactions with entities allegedly owned or controlled by its co-founders.

Specifically, plaintiff alleges that EquipmentShare failed to disclose that:

the Company participated in additional undisclosed related-party transactions; EquipmentShare had not terminated or substantially reduced certain transactions with entities allegedly owned or controlled by its co-founders; and as a result, the Company's financial statements were materially misleading.





What Happened to EQPT Stock?

According to the complaint, on June 24, 2026, Umibōzu Research published a report containing allegations concerning EquipmentShare's related-party transactions. The report alleged that undisclosed related-party transactions had generated at least $77 million for entities affiliated with EquipmentShare's founders, with the report claiming the actual amount could be substantially higher.

The report also alleged that EquipmentShare maintained a high-net-worth individual and family-office channel involving entities identified as EZ Equipment Zone (“EZ”), Bevel Financial (“Bevel”), and Armada Fleet Management (“Armada”). According to the report, EquipmentShare's OWN program allegedly directed significant fees and other payments to related parties and involved a network of affiliated entities.

Following publication of the report, EquipmentShare stock fell $1.58 per share, or approximately 6.62%, to close at $22.30 on June 24, 2026. The stock continued to decline on June 25, 2026, falling another $2.61 per share, or approximately 11.7%, to close at $19.69.

By the time the lawsuit was commenced, EQPT had traded as low as $16.06 per share, representing a decline of more than 34.5% from the Company's $24.50 IPO price.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the EquipmentShare Class Action?

Investors who:

purchased EquipmentShare Class A common stock issued in connection with the January 2026 IPO ; and/or

; and/or purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026

may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Investors who purchased EQPT securities during the applicable period and suffered losses may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is the EquipmentShare Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

The deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is September 21, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative investor who acts on behalf of other members of the proposed class in directing the litigation.

Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the class action. Investors who choose to take no action may remain absent class members, subject to the rights and requirements applicable to the case.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the EquipmentShare Class Action

What is the EquipmentShare class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that EquipmentShare misled investors concerning undisclosed related-party transactions, relationships with entities allegedly affiliated with its co-founders, and the Company's financial condition.

Why did EQPT stock fall?

According to the complaint, EQPT stock fell after a June 24, 2026, report raised allegations concerning undisclosed related-party transactions and payments involving entities allegedly affiliated with EquipmentShare's founders.

How much did EQPT stock fall?

EquipmentShare stock fell approximately 6.62% on June 24, 2026, followed by another decline of approximately 11.7% on June 25, 2026. The stock subsequently traded as low as $16.06, more than 34.5% below its $24.50 IPO price.

Who can participate in the EquipmentShare class action?

Investors who purchased Class A common stock issued in connection with EquipmentShare's January 2026 IPO, or who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, may be eligible to participate.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the litigation.

What should EquipmentShare investors do now?

Investors who purchased EQPT securities and suffered losses should contact Robbins LLP to obtain information about their rights and the process for seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the EquipmentShare securities class action may submit an inquiry, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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