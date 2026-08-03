RXT DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Rackspace Technology, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or ☎(212) 363-7500.

RXT closed at $4.37 on July 9, 2026, down $2.21 or 33.6% from the prior session, on unusually heavy trading volume. Shares had closed at a Class Period high of $7.53 on June 17, 2026, meaning the market erased roughly $3.16 per share of that peak value in under three weeks. Investors have until September 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How the Market Repriced RXT in One Session

The selloff followed the Company's July 9, 2026 strategic and financial update, issued before the market opened, which reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance by $150 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance by $20 million. The pleading alludes that the scale of the single-day decline reflected how much of the prior share price rested on full-year targets that had been reaffirmed only weeks earlier.

Where the Selling Pressure Came From

Full-year revenue outlook moved from $2,600 million to $2,700 million down to $2,450 million to $2,550 million

Revised guidance implies a year-over-year revenue change of (9)% to (5)%, versus a prior range of (3)% to 1%

Public Cloud outlook was cut by $125 million, tied to exiting low-margin resale as hyperscalers move customers to direct contracts

Private Cloud outlook was cut by $25 million, tied to exiting colocation and basic hosting revenues to reserve capacity for enterprise AI

Adjusted EBITDA outlook fell from $305 million to $315 million down to $285 million to $295 million

Trading volume on July 9, 2026 was unusually heavy as shares closed at $4.37

As averred in the complaint, Public Cloud represented approximately 63% of total revenue in fiscal 2025, and a $125 million revision to the Company's largest segment was information the complaint charges was material to investors well before the market learned of it.

"A one-day decline of this magnitude on heavy volume suggests the market had been pricing Rackspace on guidance the complaint alleges was no longer reasonably supportable," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete, and shareholders are entitled to have that question examined."

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RXT Lawsuit

Q: How much did RXT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33.6%, a decline of $2.21 per share, after the Company disclosed a $150 million reduction to full-year 2026 revenue guidance tied to a re-prioritization of resources toward enterprise AI. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the RXT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Rackspace Technology, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the durability of its Private Cloud growth profile and its Public Cloud revenue base while reaffirming full-year 2026 guidance during the Class Period. When the $150 million guidance reduction and segment exits were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to join the RXT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased RXT stock or securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the RXT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do RXT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my RXT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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