DEADLINE ALERT for BMI, PICS, VRRM, and GRAL: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)

Class Period: April 18, 2024 – April 16, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Badger Meter’s financial results during the Class Period were at least partially attributable to the Company’s practice of pulling-forward customer orders to recognize revenue early, which concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends; (2) this practice also depleted revenue otherwise available for future periods, ultimately causing the disappointing financial results the Company later reported; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Badger Meter shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

PicS N.V. (NASDAQ: PICS)

Class Period: January 27, 2026 – June 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 4, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Offering Documents contained materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PicS had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement; (2) that, as a result of the new procedures the Company had implemented in December 2025, PicS had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, leading to an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025; (3) that PicS had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 that deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the Offering Documents; (4) that the Offering Documents had materially overstated the quality and ability of the Company’s credit models and user data to inform the Company’s underwriting practices and to allow PicS to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; (5) that PicS suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO, resulting in undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends such as heightened incidents of default, which predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS to continue to worsen following the IPO; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a PicS shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)

Class Period: February 24, 2026 – May 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 4, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Verra’s optimistic plan for continued growth in its Commercial Services business was dependent on its relationship with Avis, and in particular obtaining a contract extension with Avis Budget; (2) the Company minimized concerns that major RACs could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives, making Verra’s 2026 full year guidance increasingly unlikely to be met; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Verra shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL)

Class Period: May 13, 2025 – February 19, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 4, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the confidence management provided in light of the “Positive Top-Line Results” from the trial’s first screening round and the Pathfinder studies was misplaced and ignored potential trendlines in unreleased topline data and other information learned since the inception of the study that suggested three years would be less sufficient than previously thought to demonstrate the achievability of the primary endpoint; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Grail shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com