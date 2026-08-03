Earnings Report Could Become Launchpad for Powerful SpaceX Turnaround

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) enters a pivotal week with investors focused on two catalysts that could drive significant volatility: the company's first quarterly earnings report as a public company and the beginning of a staggered insider lock-up release. With the stock under pressure since its IPO, some market participants believe shares could fall below the psychologically important $100 level if selling accelerates. That remains a possibility, not a certainty, but the combination of new share supply and heightened investor attention has made the weeks ahead particularly important.

Unlike many IPOs that feature a single 180-day "cliff" unlock, SpaceX adopted a tiered lock-up structure, meaning shares become eligible for sale in stages rather than all at once. The first significant release is expected around August 6, two trading days after the company's August 4 earnings report, when up to 911.5 million shares, approximately 20% of the early-release eligible pool, could become eligible for sale. That represents the first portion of an estimated 4.6 billion shares in the primary 180-day lock-up pool held by employees and most pre-IPO investors. Importantly, eligibility does not require holders to sell, but it substantially increases the potential supply of shares entering the market.

Additional 7% tranches are scheduled to become eligible roughly every few weeks through late October, followed by a larger release after third-quarter earnings. The remainder of the approximately 4.6 billion-share pool is expected to become eligible when the primary 180-day lock-up expires around December 8–9, 2026. By then, the publicly tradable float could increase dramatically from roughly 4–5% of outstanding shares at the IPO to approximately 40% of the company, fundamentally changing the stock's supply dynamics.

One notable exception is Elon Musk. His roughly 6.4 billion-share stake, representing more than 40% of the company, is subject to a separate 366-day lock-up that does not include early-release provisions. Based on the IPO filings, Musk's shares are expected to remain locked until approximately June 2027, meaning the near-term selling pressure is expected to come primarily from employees, former employees, venture investors, and other pre-IPO shareholders, not from the company's founder.

So far, the bears have had the upper hand. Since its public debut, SpaceX has traded well below its post-IPO highs, meaning bearish investors have benefited from the stock's decline. However, many investors also recognize that lock-up expirations are temporary supply events. Once shares become eligible for sale and those wishing to exit have largely completed their transactions, the market often shifts its focus back to company fundamentals. Whether that ultimately happens with SpaceX remains to be seen.

Another closely watched development is the continued buying activity by Cathie Wood's ARK Invest. Rather than reducing exposure during the decline, ARK has continued adding to its SpaceX position, making it one of the firm's highest-conviction holdings. While ARK's purchases do not guarantee future performance, they demonstrate that at least one prominent institutional growth investor continues to accumulate shares despite the current volatility.

Earnings may prove to be the next major catalyst. Investors are expected to focus less on historical financial results and more on management's outlook for Starlink, launch cadence, government and commercial contracts, capital expenditures, and future growth initiatives. With expectations having reset following the post-IPO pullback, management's commentary may ultimately carry more weight than the quarterly numbers themselves.

One point worth remembering is that unlock eligibility is not the same as forced selling. Some employees and early investors may choose to diversify immediately, while others may hold their shares for years. The pace at which the newly eligible shares are absorbed by the market could play an important role in determining whether the recent weakness persists or begins to stabilize.

Plus, there is Elon Musk's long history of proving skeptics wrong. Throughout Tesla's early years, the company was one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market, yet repeated operational milestones and improving financial performance ultimately fueled one of the largest rallies in market history, inflicting substantial losses on many short sellers. While SpaceX is a different company facing its own unique risks and opportunities, some bullish investors believe that if the company delivers strong execution and meets long-term growth expectations, today's bearish sentiment could eventually resemble the skepticism that surrounded Tesla during its formative years. Past performance, however, does not guarantee future results.

For now, SpaceX remains one of the market's most closely watched growth stocks. The combination of earnings, a staggered increase in tradable shares, continued institutional interest, and a series of scheduled lock-up releases creates the potential for elevated volatility over the coming months. Whether the stock dips below $100 or finds support before then, investors will be watching closely to see whether the gradual absorption of new supply ultimately clears the way for the market to refocus on the company's long-term operating performance rather than its evolving share float.

Quick Lock-Up Timeline

August 4, 2026: Q2 earnings.

Q2 earnings. August 6, 2026: Up to 911.5 million shares (20% of the early-release eligible pool) become eligible for sale.

Up to (20% of the early-release eligible pool) become eligible for sale. Late August–Late October: Additional 7% tranches unlock in stages.

Additional unlock in stages. Late October/Early November: Larger release following Q3 earnings.

Larger release following Q3 earnings. December 8–9, 2026: Remaining shares in the primary 180-day lock-up become eligible.

Remaining shares in the primary become eligible. June 2027: Elon Musk's separate 366-day lock-up is expected to expire.

Eligibility to sell does not obligate any shareholder to sell. The amount of stock actually sold will depend on individual decisions, company trading windows, and market conditions.

Sources

SpaceX IPO Registration Statement (Form S-1) and Final Prospectus (Form 424B4): https://www.sec.gov/

MarketWatch – SpaceX IPO and earnings coverage: https://www.marketwatch.com/

Tokenomist – SpaceX ownership and float analysis: https://tokenomist.ai/

StockAlarm Pro – SpaceX lock-up schedule: https://pro.stockalarm.io/

Investor's Business Daily – ARK Invest SpaceX coverage: https://www.investors.com/





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