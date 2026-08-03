The Ferrari Foundation Advances Fifth Annual Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship to Finalist Review

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ferrari Foundation has begun the finalist selection process for the fifth annual Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship , a $20,000 award supporting students pursuing careers in the health sciences with a commitment to caring for individuals with physical disabilities. With the application period now closed, the Scholarship Committee is reviewing submissions and will select three finalists before announcing the scholarship recipient on September 1.

The Story Behind the Award

Established by Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy , the scholarship honors his father, Daniel Ferrari, who became quadriplegic after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis. Inspired by his father's resilience, the scholarship was created to encourage future healthcare professionals who combine academic excellence with compassion and a dedication to improving the lives of patients living with physical disabilities.

"Every year, we're inspired by students who have chosen careers centered on serving others," said Adam Ferrari. "Many applicants shared deeply personal experiences that shaped their desire to pursue healthcare, and it's encouraging to see the next generation committed to improving the lives of patients with physical disabilities. We are grateful to everyone who applied and look forward to recognizing this year's recipient."

The $20,000 scholarship supports an incoming health science student who demonstrates academic excellence, compassion, and a commitment to improving the lives of individuals with physical disabilities. Applications for the 2026 award were accepted from February 3 through June 30, 2026.

Reviewing This Year's Applicants

The Scholarship Committee is reviewing every submission and expects to notify three finalists in the coming weeks. Each finalist will be contacted directly and asked to provide any additional required materials, including academic transcripts for GPA verification, proof of enrollment, and identification.

Finalists will be invited to participate in individual virtual interviews in August. The recipient of the 2026 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship will be announced on September 1. Scholarship funds are paid directly to the recipient's college or university and applied toward tuition.

Past Recipients

The 2025 scholarship was awarded to Chrislaina Anderson, now studying bioengineering at UC Berkeley, who plans to design adaptive medical devices and pursue a career as a physician-scientist in rehabilitation medicine. She joins previous recipients whose academic and professional goals reflect the Foundation's mission to support future healthcare professionals while raising awareness of transverse myelitis and related neurological conditions.

More information about the scholarship, eligibility requirements, and past recipients is available at https://www.adamferrarischolarship.com . The scholarship is administered by The Ferrari Foundation.

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