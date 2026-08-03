PODD UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Insulet Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 21, 2025 through May 26, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

After Insulet's first Medical Device Correction in March 2026, shares fell $16.23 per share (6.88%). A second MDC on May 26, 2026, drove shares down another $7.79 (5.07%) to $146.01. The Court has set August 31, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How Management Allegedly Downplayed a Systemic Problem

The lawsuit asserts that after Insulet announced its March 2026 Medical Device Correction affecting certain Omnipod 5 lots, the Company characterized the issue as limited to specific lots and not indicative of broader product concerns. Insulet stated that "all other Omnipod® 5 Pods and Omnipod® products remain safe to use" and characterized the affected units as only "1.5% of pods that were produced in the last year." As alleged, these reassurances kept the stock trading at artificially inflated prices by failing to disclose that the manufacturing and quality-control issues identified in the March 2026 Medical Device Correction were not limited to the specific lots initially identified.

The Alleged Scope Concealment After March 2026

The action claims that between the two corrective disclosures, management made repeated statements designed to minimize investor concern:

The Company described the March 2026 issue as affecting only "specific lots," suggesting the defect was batch-specific rather than process-wide

A senior medical officer stated publicly that "pods that are not recalled are very safe to use," as alleged in the complaint

Management represented that corrective actions had addressed the identified issue and that the problem was limited in scope

On the Q1 2026 earnings call, the Company claimed it "remain[ed] focused on quality, reliability and customer safety" and had "implemented targeted fixes"

The FDA later disclosed 476 Medical Device Reports potentially linked to the March MDC, far exceeding Insulet's initially reported 29 Serious Adverse Events

On April 29, 2026, management stated that corrective actions had been implemented to address the identified issue and characterized the problem as limited to specific lots





Why the May 2026 Disclosure Shattered the Containment Narrative

When the second MDC arrived on May 26, 2026, it revealed that the cannula tear problem extended across Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and legacy Omnipod Eros products, affecting approximately 7 million Pods representing 8.5% of 2025 global production. The Company itself admitted both MDCs "were related to cannula tears associated with cannula handling at the Company's Acton, Massachusetts facility." Goldman Sachs wrote that it was "not so sure that referencing back to the March MDC sufficiently captures the magnitude of the quality issues."

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company represents that a manufacturing issue is limited in scope, investors may rely on those disclosures when evaluating their investments. The allegations contend that the scope of the manufacturing and quality-control issues affecting Omnipod products was broader than what shareholders were told between the two Medical Device Corrections." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until August 31, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PODD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PODD stock or securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PODD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Insulet made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety of its Omnipod products and the scope of manufacturing defects at its Acton, Massachusetts facility. After the March 2026 Medical Device Correction, Insulet understated the scope of the manufacturing issue, and that the stock price declined sharply after subsequent disclosures revealed broader quality-control concerns.

Q: How much did PODD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 6.88%, or $16.23 per share, after the first Medical Device Correction disclosure on March 12, 2026. Following the second MDC on May 26, 2026, shares fell another 5.07%, or $7.79, to close at $146.01.

Q: What do PODD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.