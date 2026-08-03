Levi & Korsinsky Reminds ZoomInfo Technologies Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 - GTM

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) that two senior executives are named as individual defendants in a securities class action covering purchases between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $1.98 per share, a 33% decline, after ZoomInfo disclosed a sharp deterioration in its 2026 growth outlook on May 11, 2026. The Court has set August 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint names Henry Schuck, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and M. Graham O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer, as controlling persons of ZoomInfo during the entire Class Period. As CEO and Chairman, Schuck held dual authority over both corporate strategy and board governance. O'Brien, as CFO, directed financial reporting, revenue guidance, and investor communications. Both executives signed SEC filings, participated in earnings calls, and presented at investor conferences where the alleged misrepresentations were made.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Schuck and O'Brien personally certified the accuracy and completeness of ZoomInfo's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC. These certifications attested that:

Financial statements fairly presented the Company's financial condition in all material respects

Reports did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to avoid misleading investors

Internal controls were designed to ensure material information was made known to the certifying officers

Any significant deficiencies or fraud involving management were disclosed to auditors and the audit committee

The lawsuit contends these certifications were made while Schuck and O'Brien knew or should have known that ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription business was deteriorating and that customers were migrating toward consumption-based models faster than publicly acknowledged.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who control entities that violate Section 10(b). The complaint asserts that Schuck and O'Brien possessed the power and authority to control the contents of ZoomInfo's SEC filings, press releases, earnings call statements, and investor conference presentations. The pleading further alleges both executives were provided with copies of the Company's public statements prior to issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections.

Scienter Allegations

The action charges that Schuck and O'Brien knew adverse facts had not been disclosed to investors and that positive representations being made were materially false or misleading at the time they were issued. Both executives repeatedly touted improving net revenue retention, 20%-plus operations growth, and AI product momentum across multiple public forums from November 2025 through February 2026, while allegedly concealing weakening downmarket retention and the growing adoption of internally developed AI-driven go-to-market solutions that reduced demand for the Company’s products.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify SEC filings, they assume individual responsibility for the information investors rely upon to make purchasing decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GTM lawsuit? A: The complaint names ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. and individual defendants including Henry Schuck (CEO and Chairman) and M. Graham O'Brien (CFO), who signed SEC filings, made public statements, and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley during the Class Period.

Q: What is the GTM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: GTM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026. Shares fell approximately 33% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after the company disclosed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook and lowered full-year financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What is the GTM lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171