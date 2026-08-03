MSFT Shareholder Alert: August 11, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Microsoft Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 1, 2025 through January 28, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Microsoft shares traded above $550 during the Class Period while the Company allegedly concealed material risks tied to multibillion-dollar AI partnerships. The Court has set August 11, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company commits tens of billions of dollars to partnerships structured so that investment dollars flow back as revenue, shareholders are entitled to understand the circularity and concentration risks involved." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged OpenAI and Anthropic Concentration Risk

The lawsuit asserts that management repeatedly downplayed concerns about the structure and risk profile of Microsoft's AI investment strategy. Microsoft invested over $13 billion in OpenAI and committed up to $5 billion in Anthropic, while simultaneously entering arrangements where those same partners committed to purchasing hundreds of billions in Azure services and compute capacity.

As alleged, this created a circular dynamic that defendants failed to adequately disclose, while also concealing significant problems with Copilot product quality, user adoption, and competitive positioning.

How Circular Arrangements Allegedly Inflated Growth Metrics

OpenAI contracted to purchase $250 billion in incremental Azure services, while Microsoft retained a 27% stake valued at $135 billion

Anthropic committed to $30 billion of Azure compute capacity plus up to one gigawatt of additional capacity as part of a deal where Microsoft invested up to $5 billion

Management cited Azure revenue growth of 33% to 40% during the Class Period as evidence of organic AI demand without adequately disclosing how much was tied to these reciprocal arrangements

The action claims defendants failed to disclose the concentration risk of depending on a small number of LLM partners for a significant portion of Azure's AI-driven growth

NVIDIA was also part of the Anthropic partnership structure, adding further interdependency across the AI investment ecosystem

The Company planned to increase total AI capacity by 80% and roughly double its total data center footprint over two years based on what the lawsuit contends were overstated demand signals

Why AI Capital Expenditure Returns Allegedly Mattered to Investors

The securities action claims that management represented Microsoft was "well positioned to achieve suitable returns on its AI-related investments" while failing to disclose significant technical, organizational, and adoption problems with its Copilot products that undermined those representations. Investors who purchased MSFT shares during the Class Period allegedly did so at prices inflated by these undisclosed risks.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MSFT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MSFT stock or securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success and adoption of its AI initiatives, including the Copilot product family and Azure cloud platform, while failing to disclose significant technical, organizational, and interoperability problems affecting Copilot, as well as the diversion of computing capacity away from Azure to fix those problems. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

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