Warehouse on Wheels Releases Procurement Playbook, Giving Supply Chain Leaders a Strategic Edge Against the Next Disruption

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse on Wheels (WOW), the largest independent trailer-storage rental network in North America, today released its Procurement Playbook: How Top Procurement Professionals Handle Emergencies Before They Happen . The report is designed to provide a practical framework for procurement leaders navigating an increasingly volatile operating environment, to help build effective emergency response strategies before a disruption occurs.

Based on interviews with veteran procurement leaders across manufacturing, retail, and food and beverage, the playbook identifies five scenarios that consistently create operational and financial risk for organizations:

Line-down events requiring immediate storage and staging capacity

Supplier disruptions caused by disasters or operational failures

Delivery failures and defective shipments that threaten production continuity

Unexpected demand surges that outpace existing capacity

Audit and compliance findings that expose business continuity gaps





In each scenario, the report finds that the procurement leaders who come out ahead are the ones who already have a qualified, flexible storage partner on file, rather than those forced to source space and equipment in the moment. Storage trailers meet that need directly: they can arrive on-site in as little as 24 to 48 hours, run on simple 30-day terms instead of long-term leases, and scale from a single trailer to a full fleet depending on what is needed for each situation.

"Every procurement leader we’ve talked to has lived through one of these calls,” said John Brooks, CEO, Warehouse on Wheels. “The ones who come out ahead aren’t the ones who react fastest once the crisis hits, they’re the ones who already have a qualified, ready partner in place long before the line goes down. Our goal is to build the relationship while things are calm, so a Friday afternoon disaster never turns into a three-week scramble.”

To help procurement teams avoid that position, the playbook outlines six traits to look for in an emergency storage trailer vendor, including speed, plain terms, and local decision-making authority, along with a six-step action plan covering vendor identification, vendor management system qualification, pricing on file, and a documented trigger plan within a company's broader business continuity strategy.

In one example, a Friday-afternoon stamping press failure at a Toyota plant left operations leaders needing to build inventory through the weekend with almost no notice.

“You can’t go out for three bids at 2 a.m. in the morning to figure out who can bring in storage trailers and who can give you warehouse space,” said Terry Stumpf, former operations leader at Toyota Indiana, Escalade Sports, and Zenith Electronics, in the playbook. “You go with who you have in your hip pocket. Having reliable people that can support you is critical.”

The full Procurement Playbook is available for download at warehouseonwheels.com/resources/economic-benefit-analysis-playbook-2/ . Procurement professionals interested in getting a mobile storage partner can learn more at warehouseonwheels.com .

About Warehouse on Wheels

Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) is the largest independent trailer-storage rental network in North America, operating 37 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. WOW provides flexible, on-demand storage capacity to manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers, helping shippers absorb seasonality, manage inventory swings, and respond to supply-chain shocks without the long-term commitment of fixed warehousing. Founded in 2017, the company’s operating companies have served their customers for over 30 years. Warehouse on Wheels is headquartered in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.warehouseonwheels.com .