Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2026 in Intuit Inc. Lawsuit - INTU

Promise vs. Reality: Intuit told investors to expect 8% TurboTax growth and "sustained growth for years to come" — then cut guidance, acknowledged that "we lost on price," and saw its shares fall approximately 20% the next trading day.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between the promises Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) made to investors and what actually happened, on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

INTU shares fell $76.86 per share, or 20.02%, to close at $307.07 on May 21, 2026, following disclosures that TurboTax revenue grew only 7% versus the 8% the Company had repeatedly promised. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

The Promise

Beginning in August 2025, the Company projected TurboTax revenue growth of 8 percent for fiscal 2026 and reaffirmed that figure through November 2025 and February 2026. Management publicly touted "momentum across the company" and stated the Company was "delivering sustained growth for years to come."

The Reality

On May 20, 2026, results revealed TurboTax revenue grew by only 7%, missing consensus estimates. Management acknowledged being "dissatisfied" with performance and stated the Company "lost on price" among the most price-sensitive filers earning less than $50,000 a year. The complaint alleges the business model was degrading among these consumers even as prior guidance was reaffirmed.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Promised TurboTax revenue growth: 8% — Actual full-year guidance cut to: 7%

TurboTax online paying units expected growth: only 2%

Total IRS filers: expected to decline approximately 30 basis points, the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season"

Single-day stock decline: 20.02% ($76.86 per share) on May 21, 2026

Prior-day decline on the 17% workforce reduction news: 3.95% ($15.78 per share)

Combined insider stock sales during the Class Period: over $41 million

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends the Company overstated its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its business model while, in reality, it was losing significant business in TurboTax due to increasing competitive and pricing pressures. As alleged, the previously issued 8% growth guidance was unreliable and unrealistic when reaffirmed.

"Companies that provide specific guidance or expectations about future performance must disclose material information necessary to prevent those statements from being misleading. known risks to those projections. The gap between Intuit’s TurboTax growth outlook and reduced guidance, along with management’s “we lost on price,” raises questions about what investors knew.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the INTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Shares fell approximately 20.02% after the Company disclosed weak TurboTax results, a cut to its full-year growth guidance from 8% to 7%, and a 17% workforce reduction. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intuit made materially false or misleading statements regarding its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its growth, particularly repeated reaffirmations of 8% TurboTax revenue growth while the business was allegedly degrading among price-sensitive consumers. When the reduced results and guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did INTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 20.02%, a decline of $76.86 per share, to close at $307.07 on May 21, 2026, after the Company disclosed disappointing tax-season results and cut its TurboTax growth guidance. Investors who purchased at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if my INTU losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What is the INTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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