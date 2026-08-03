Unbox Good Fortune: Panda Express® Drops Limited-Edition Blind Box Collection Starring “Pei Pei”

Panda Express is introducing a new, illustrated take on Pei Pei for a digital content series and merch collection celebrating joy, friendship and American Chinese comfort food.

To celebrate Panda Cares Day on August 8, fans can purchase limited-edition Pei Pei Blind Boxes, each box featuring one of three collectible bag charms, while supplies last.

100% of the net proceeds from each blind box sold through Sept. 8 will support Panda Cares, which has raised more than $455 million to give back, supporting youth health and education since 1999.



ROSEMEAD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express ® , the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is debuting a new, illustrated take on its beloved mascot, Pei Pei. The playful character will star in both a digital storytelling series and limited-edition, blind-box collectible drop, created to bring joy, good fortune and American Chinese culture to fans nationwide. Beginning on Panda Cares Day, August 8, Fandas (fans of Panda) will have a chance to purchase the must-have, collectable bag charms while supporting Panda Cares ® , the philanthropic arm of Panda Restaurant Group.

Limited-Edition Pei Pei Blind Boxes: The Must-Have Summer Accessory

Dropping on Panda Cares Day August 8, 2026, these ultra-collectible blind boxes, available for $15, will reveal one of three Pei Pei bag charms – the perfect accessory for any bag.

Waving Pei Pei: Pei Pei waves hello with red takeout pail backpack in tow, ready to make new friends!

Pei Pei waves hello with red takeout pail backpack in tow, ready to make new friends! Good Fortune Pei Pei: Because good vibes (and treats) are meant to be shared, Pei Pei is spreading good fortune one cookie at a time, inspired by the 642 million fortune cookies Panda Express shares every year.

Because good vibes (and treats) are meant to be shared, Pei Pei is spreading good fortune one cookie at a time, inspired by the 642 million fortune cookies Panda Express shares every year. Joyful Pei Pei: Pei Pei pops out of a red takeout pail, serving up the joy you feel when chowing down on your favorite Panda Express meal.





Ultimate Fandas can snag a blind box online via Pei Pei’s Pop Up Shop and in-store at 100 select locations nationwide, while supplies last. For each blind box sold from August 8, 2026 – September 8, 2026, Panda Express will donate 100% of net proceeds to Panda Cares.*

“Pei Pei has long represented the warmth and comfort that are central to the Panda Express experience,” says Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer. “That is why Panda Cares Day was the perfect moment to introduce this special blind box collection, which helps support Panda Cares’ mission to improve the health and education of youth in our communities. We are excited to pair this launch with a new digital series featuring Pei Pei that will bring this beloved character to life in new ways for fans of all ages.”

What is Panda Cares Day? Here’s How Panda Express is Making a Difference

Panda Cares Day is the brand’s annual celebration of giving back to communities across the country. Through partnerships with organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Children’s Miracle Network, the foundation has served the health and education needs of over 16 million youth and counting.

Last year alone, Panda Express hosted 632 Panda Cares events, including school beautification projects, reading to students, sponsoring holiday gifts, volunteering at hospitals, and much more, delivering:

89,856 meals

13,380 backpacks for back-to-school

28,000 books

400 brand-new shoes sponsored by associates for students

Now in its 27th year, made possible by the ongoing generosity of our guests and associates, Panda Cares will induct Pei Pei’s Blind Box Collectibles as part of its 2026 campaign, in addition to the 135 events the restaurant brand will be hosting throughout August. Driven by a mission to bring hope to children in need, Panda Cares has raised more than $455 million and dedicated over 361,000 volunteer hours since 1999, with the goal of bringing hope and support to more than 15,000 youth this month alone!

Who is Pei Pei? Meet Panda Express’ Adorable Mascot!

For years, Pei Pei the panda has been a source of warmth and connection for Fandas. This new digital series gives Pei Pei a playful new artistic style built for social storytelling, available across Panda Express digital platforms. Inspired by the warmth of American Chinese culture and the joy of sharing a meal, Pei Pei embodies friendship, optimism and good fortune. Whether enjoying The Original Orange Chicken® or connecting with new friends, Pei Pei reminds us that food has the power to bring people together.

This new series reflects Panda Express’ continued evolution in the quick-service restaurant space, creating new ways for guests to engage with the brand online.

For more information on Pei Pei, where to purchase Pei Pei Blind Boxes, or Panda Cares, visit pandaex.press/blindbox or follow Pei Pei’s journey on Instagram , TikTok and X .

* From August 8, 2026 through September 8, 2026, Panda Express® will donate 100% of the net proceeds from each blind box sold on the Panda Express Swag Shop and at participating U.S. locations to Panda Cares Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

About Panda Express ®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $455 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 16 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund® — a ten-year, $20 million investment dedicated to building a more respectful society through systemic and community‑focused change. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

Contact:

FINN Partners for Panda Express

PandaExpress@FINNPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6c9eed-ac88-40a3-846e-eda22554759d