Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 14, 2026 in Planet Fitness, Inc. Lawsuit - PLNT

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

PLNT analyst reaction Wall Street securities focus: PLNT closed at $63.96 on May 6, 2026, and closed at $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a $19.95 per-share decline of 31.19%. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is September 14, 2026.

Analyst Questions Before the May 7 Reset

The complaint recounts that analysts questioned management during the Class Period about pricing sensitivity, Black Card penetration, same-club sales guidance, and the timing of the planned Black Card price increase. The action suggests those questions reflected key Wall Street concerns about whether Planet Fitness could deliver projected growth while relying on its existing national marketing message.

As alleged, the May 7, 2026 update changed the market's view of those assumptions when Planet Fitness reduced 2026 expectations, withdrew its long-term growth algorithm, and paused the national Black Card price increase.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

On November 13, 2025, Planet Fitness presented a three-year growth algorithm that depended on same-club sales growth, unit growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS expansion.

On January 13, 2026, a Jefferies analyst asked about consumer price sensitivity and the planned Black Card move from $24.99 to $29.99.

On February 24, 2026, a Stifel analyst questioned why same-club sales guidance was projected to slow despite expected pricing benefits and additional media spending and a TD Cowen analyst asked about the timing of the Black Card price increase and whether it was already included in guidance.

On May 7, 2026, the filing states that investors and analysts reacted immediately after Planet Fitness announced lower net joins, reduced 2026 guidance, and paused the pricing rollout.

Why Wall Street Reassessment Matters for PLNT Investors

The lawsuit maintains that Planet Fitness' prior statements allegedly created an overly positive impression of the Company's marketing effectiveness, membership growth outlook, and ability to execute the Black Card price increase. Plaintiffs assert that the May 7 announcement corrected prior alleged misstatements and caused investors to suffer per-share losses.

When analyst expectations are built on alleged incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm, as alleged here by the $19.95 per-share PLNT decline. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PLNT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 31.19% after the Company disclosed slower net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the Black Card price increase. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did PLNT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31.19%, a decline of $19.95 per share, after the Company disclosed slower net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the Black Card price increase. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its marketing strategy, projected membership growth, same-club sales expectations, Black Card pricing rollout, and three-year growth algorithm during the Class Period. When the May 7, 2026 disclosures were announced, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for evaluating PLNT losses? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful for evaluating losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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