True Value Named Official Home Improvement Partner of Notre Dame Athletics

Fort Wayne, Ind., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Value, one of America’s most recognized and trusted names in home improvement, announced today a new sponsorship with Notre Dame Athletics, becoming the Official Home Improvement Partner of Notre Dame Athletics.

The partnership marks another major step in True Value’s national brand revitalization, building on the company’s recent national marketing momentum and its sponsorship of the BIG EAST Conference during the 2025-26 NCAA basketball season. Through its Notre Dame Athletics sponsorship, True Value will continue expanding its reach with today’s home improvement shoppers while creating new visibility, engagement, and local activation opportunities for independently owned True Value stores.

“True Value has always stood for the confidence, know-how, and personal service people count on when caring for their homes,” said Allison Flatjord, Do it Best Group Chief Marketing Officer. “As we continue rebuilding and reenergizing this iconic brand, our partnership with Notre Dame Athletics gives us a powerful opportunity to connect True Value with passionate fans, proud alumni, and the next generation of home improvement shoppers. It’s another meaningful step forward as we strengthen True Value’s position as the gold standard of independence for locally owned home improvement businesses.”

The sponsorship will include marketing assets, in-store promotional opportunities, signage support and retailer-facing materials designed to help True Value stores bring the partnership to life for their local customers and communities. The timing also positions participating stores to build excitement heading into the fall sports season, including key early-season matchups for Fighting Irish fans.

“We are pleased to welcome True Value as the Official Home Improvement Partner of Notre Dame Athletics,” said Jim Fraleigh, Deputy Athletics Director at Notre Dame Athletics. “True Value’s role in supporting and supplying independent businesses across the country aligns well with the tradition, loyalty, and community connection that define Notre Dame Athletics. We look forward to working together to engage fans and highlight the independent retailers serving our communities.”

For True Value retailers, the Notre Dame Athletics sponsorship reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in the brand’s future while helping independent retailers compete with greater visibility, relevance, and consumer awareness.

The sponsorship comes as True Value continues to introduce new tools, marketing programs, and brand-building initiatives designed to support locally owned home improvement businesses. By aligning with one of the most storied names in collegiate athletics, True Value is extending its reach with consumers who value tradition, trust, community, performance, and independence — qualities long associated with both the True Value brand and Notre Dame Athletics.

“Independent True Value retailers are the heartbeat of this brand,” said Flatjord. “Our goal is to give them more ways to generate excitement, drive traffic, and remind customers that their local True Value store is the place to turn for expert advice, trusted products, and the confidence to get the job done right.”

Additional details about retailer activation opportunities will be shared with True Value stores in the coming weeks.

About Do it Best Group

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN, the Do it Best Group is the world's largest hardware, lumber, and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With nearly $6 billion in annual sales, we support thousands of independently-owned locations across the United States and in more than 60 countries worldwide. Partners in the company have the flexibility to operate under the Do it Best, True Value, or their own local store identities, offering a diverse range of branding options to best serve their communities. For more information, visit doitbestonline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Notre Dame Athletics

As it pertains to athletic and academic success, the University of Notre Dame has few peers across the nation. Sponsoring 26 varsity athletic programs, Notre Dame teams have won 40 national championships that span over

100 years of competitive excellence. The University’s first national title was earned by football in 1924, led by legendary head coach Knute Rockne. Notre Dame athletic teams have continued to claim noteworthy national championships recently, including back-to-back titles by men’s lacrosse in 2023 and 2024 and the fencing team earning its 16th team national title in 2026. The Fighting Irish football team also appeared in the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship Game. Notre Dame athletic teams have produced the third-most Academic All-Americans among Division I schools and Fighting Irish student-athletes have ranked first or second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rating for 19 straight years.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NGDP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding services for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University’s commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame’s status as one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University’s mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

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