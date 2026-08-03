PRIM Investor Alert: Primoris Services Corporation Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Disciplined Bidding and Project Control Misrepresentations. The complaint alleges Primoris investors suffered losses after assurances about fixed-price renewable energy project estimating and controls were called into question.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

PRIM shares declined 21.6%, or $23.39 per share, on June 23, 2026 after Primoris announced that an internal review identified substantial challenges, cost overruns, and delays affecting six renewable energy projects. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by September 21, 2026.

Alleged Disciplined Bidding Securities Fraud Framework

According to the lawsuit, Primoris emphasized “disciplined bidding,” “well-developed estimating processes,” effective project controls, and reliable risk management for fixed-price renewable energy projects. The complaint alleges those representations were materially misleading because the Company’s estimating, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient.

Because Primoris performed substantial renewable energy work under fixed-price contracts, the lawsuit contends that accurate estimates were central to margins, project profitability, and reported financial results. As alleged, investors overpaid while the risks tied to project cost overruns were understated.

How Estimating Deficiencies Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

Primoris used a cost-to-cost input method to recognize revenue over time based on costs incurred relative to total estimated costs at completion. The complaint alleges that deficient estimates caused expected project costs to be understated and expected project profitability to be overstated.

“This case presents important questions about disciplined bidding and project controls disclosure obligations in the infrastructure construction sector. As alleged, investors were asked to rely on assurances about estimating processes while significant renewable project cost risks were not fully disclosed.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Key Disciplined Bidding Allegations for Shareholders

Primoris allegedly described its bidding and execution approach as disciplined while significant renewable project risks were building.

The lawsuit contends fixed-price renewable contracts placed cost-overrun exposure largely on the Company.

The complaint alleges cost-to-complete forecasting deficiencies affected estimates of project profitability.

Challenging soil conditions and unfavorable weather allegedly revealed shortcomings in project oversight and execution controls.

The lawsuit contends investors were not fully informed that multiple significant renewable projects were experiencing execution problems.

The Fixed-Price Renewables Factor

The lawsuit contends that the renewable energy business was a major contributor to Primoris’ Energy segment and overall financial performance. In that context, alleged failures in estimating and project controls were relevant not only to operations, but also to disclosures concerning project execution and financial outlook.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRIM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. The complaint alleges the Company overstated the strength of its disciplined bidding, estimating processes, and project controls for fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRIM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding disciplined bidding, well-developed estimating processes, project execution, cost forecasting, and risk controls. The lawsuit contends those statements lacked a reasonable basis because multiple renewable energy projects were allegedly experiencing cost overruns, delays, and execution challenges.

Q: How much did PRIM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.6%, a decline of $23.39 per share, after Primoris announced that an internal review identified substantial challenges, cost overruns, and delays affecting six renewable energy projects.

Q: What court was the PRIM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who may be eligible in the PRIM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PRIM stock or securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether shares are still held.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses and may help oversee the litigation on behalf of other class members.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered. Investors who bought during the Class Period and later sold at a loss may still be included in the class.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate as a class member. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys’ fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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