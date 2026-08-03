Waste to Energy Market Size to Cross $56.14 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste to Energy Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Waste to Energy Market Size was valued at USD 39.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 56.14 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.64% during 2026–2035.”

Government Policies, Circular Economy Initiatives, and Urban Waste Management Continue to Accelerate Global Market Growth Globally

Urbanization, rising solid waste output, landfills diversion laws, and the implementation of the circular economy approach keep fueling the global Waste to Energy Market. The economics of such projects through PPP arrangements, carbon credits, and government bioenergy production support continue to boost investments in the waste to energy plants. The technological developments in gasification, biological conversion, and energy conversion processes continue to add value to project operation and make it more economically viable.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Waste Management, Inc.

A2A S.p.A.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

MVV Energie AG

Martin GmbH für Umwelt- und Energietechnik

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Zhejiang Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Limited

SUEZ Group

Xcel Energy Inc.

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

China Everbright International Limited

Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.

Ramboll Group A/S

Reworld Waste, LLC

Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM)

Green Investment Group Limited

Waste to Energy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 56.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.64% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Incineration and Combustion, Plasma-Arc Gasification, Biochemical)

• By Waste Type (Municipal Solid Waste, Agricultural Residues, Industrial Waste)

• By Energy Output (Electricity Generation, Heating, Transport Fuels)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The market share of the Incineration and Combustion segment stood at 87.56% in 2025 due to its well-established commercial application, reliable performance, and prevalence in the municipal solid waste infrastructure globally. The Plasma Arc Gasification segment will witness the highest growth rate of 16.6% during the forecast period due to the rising demand for efficient technology that helps recover metals, heat, and biofuels from the waste stream.

By Waste Type

Municipal Solid Waste segment accounted for 64.59% of the total market share in 2025 owing to its constant supply, efficient collection process, and wide usage. Agricultural Residue segment is projected to see the highest growth rate or CAGR of 14.4% from 2026 to 2035, attributed to increasing government regulations on bioenergy and increasing use of agricultural waste.

By Energy Output

The Electricity Generation segment contributed 71.50% to the market revenue in 2025 due to the extensive use of power grids as well as being the most preferred energy recovery process for WTE systems. The fastest growth of CAGR at 17.3% over the forecast period will be witnessed by the Transport Fuels segment backed by the growing efforts of decarbonizing businesses and biofuels from waste.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific made up 48.24% of the total global Waste to Energy Market in 2025 due to high urbanization rates, generation of more municipal solid waste, increased investments in decentralized waste treatment systems, and increased stress on landfill capacity. China was the main contributor, thanks to the presence of large waste generation and sustained investments in the construction of waste-to-energy facilities, whereas India and other nations in Southeast Asia added to regional demand because of fast urbanization and adoption of energy from waste technology.

North America had a significant share of the global revenue due to rising levels of environmental awareness and increased municipal solid waste volume in the region. Increased stress on landfills and regulations that encouraged sustainable waste management helped sustain steady demand for the market. The U.S. was the main contributor, accounting for about 80.35% of the regional revenue, mainly due to strong federal assistance programs and investments in waste-to-energy technologies.

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Recent Developments:

December 2023: India's Rourkela Municipal Corporation in Odisha commissioned a five-tonne bio methanation facility capable of processing five tonnes of organic waste daily to generate 400 units of power and 800 kg of organic manure.

India's Rourkela Municipal Corporation in Odisha commissioned a five-tonne bio methanation facility capable of processing five tonnes of organic waste daily to generate 400 units of power and 800 kg of organic manure. 2025: Veolia continued expanding its energy from waste facility portfolio, targeting European municipalities seeking integrated waste processing and renewable electricity generation capabilities while complying with increasingly stringent emissions standards.

Exclusive Sections of the Waste to Energy Market Report (The USPs):

WASTE TO ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE & RESOURCE RECOVERY ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of waste processing infrastructure, energy recovery systems, landfill diversion initiatives, and integrated resource recovery ecosystems supporting sustainable waste management.

– Comprehensive assessment of waste processing infrastructure, energy recovery systems, landfill diversion initiatives, and integrated resource recovery ecosystems supporting sustainable waste management. ADVANCED WASTE TO ENERGY TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of incineration, combustion, plasma arc gasification, biochemical conversion technologies, advanced energy recovery systems, and next generation waste processing innovations.

– Detailed evaluation of incineration, combustion, plasma arc gasification, biochemical conversion technologies, advanced energy recovery systems, and next generation waste processing innovations. BIOENERGY, CIRCULAR ECONOMY & SUSTAINABLE WASTE MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – In depth analysis of municipal solid waste utilization, bioenergy production, decentralized waste treatment solutions, and circular economy driven waste management strategies.

– In depth analysis of municipal solid waste utilization, bioenergy production, decentralized waste treatment solutions, and circular economy driven waste management strategies. WASTE TO ENERGY MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into commercial waste-to-energy projects, infrastructure expansion, advanced gasification deployment, public private partnership initiatives, and technology adoption strategies.

– Extensive insights into commercial waste-to-energy projects, infrastructure expansion, advanced gasification deployment, public private partnership initiatives, and technology adoption strategies. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK, EMISSIONS COMPLIANCE & PROJECT PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of landfill diversion policies, carbon credit incentives, emissions control standards, government regulations, and project performance influencing market growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of landfill diversion policies, carbon credit incentives, emissions control standards, government regulations, and project performance influencing market growth. NEXT GENERATION WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering advanced energy recovery technologies, decentralized waste treatment systems, sustainable bioenergy production, and future innovations expected to shape the global Waste to Energy Market through 2035.

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