EQPT DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds EquipmentShare.com Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Learn more about your potential recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

EquipmentShare shares allegedly declined 34.5%, or $8.44 per share, from the $24.50 IPO price to as low as $16.06 after allegations surfaced concerning undisclosed related-party transactions. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 21, 2026.

The IPO Assurances Investors Allegedly Received

The Registration Statement allegedly assured investors that, prior to completion of the IPO, EquipmentShare expected to terminate or substantially reduce a number of transactions with entities owned or controlled by the Company’s co-founders. The action claims that this mattered because related-party activity ultimately was allegedly “not terminated or substantially reduce[d]” the transactions.

The Alleged Reality Behind the OWN Program

As alleged, a June 24, 2026 research report claimed that undisclosed related-party transactions had netted founder-affiliated entities at least $77 million, with the actual amount potentially higher. The report identified EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management as entities allegedly connected to a channel through which significant fees and payments flowed.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

IPO shares were sold at $24.50 per share, generating approximately $706 million in net proceeds for EquipmentShare.

The Registration Statement allegedly stated that certain founder-related transactions would be terminated or substantially reduced before the offering.

The complaint alleges that founder-affiliated entities nevertheless received at least $77 million through undisclosed related-party transactions.

EquipmentShare reported $4.379 billion in 2025 revenue, including allegedly material related-party components.

The stock traded as low as $16.06 by the time the action was initiated, representing an alleged $8.44 per-share decline from the IPO price.

Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. Here, the complaint alleges a sharp gap between EquipmentShare’s IPO-related assurances and the related-party transaction exposure later challenged by investors. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information for a no-cost case review or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare.com Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, the extent of founder-affiliated entity involvement, and the Company’s stated expectation that certain transactions would be terminated or substantially reduced.

Q: When did EquipmentShare allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 23, 2026 to June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective information later caused a significant decline in the price of EQPT shares.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses and provide oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys’ fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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