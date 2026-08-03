CCOI DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CCOI shares allegedly declined from more than $86.00 in November 2024 to less than $17.00 after the Class Period, an alleged loss of approximately $69.00 per share, or more than 80%. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on September 21, 2026.

CEO CFO Securities Liability and Section 20(a) Control Person Allegations

The complaint names David Schaeffer, Cogent's founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and Thaddeus G. Weed, Cogent's Chief Financial Officer, as individual defendants. The action contends that their positions gave them authority over the Company's public reports, earnings materials, and SEC filings during the Class Period.

As pleaded, the individual defendants allegedly had access to material, non-public information concerning wavelength demand, provisioning constraints, dividend sustainability, and share-pledging risks.

Alleged Control Person Liability Points

The complaint alleges Schaeffer and Weed signed SEC filings that discussed Cogent's dividend policy and liquidity.

The action asserts that both executives certified financial disclosures during the Class Period under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906.

Plaintiffs contend the executives controlled or influenced investor-facing statements about the optical wavelength business.

The lawsuit alleges public filings did not adequately reflect the risk that up to 90% of the wavelength backlog would not convert to paying customers.

The complaint further alleges investors were not fully informed about the risk of forced sales tied to pledged shares.

Certifications, Backlog Statements, and Investor Harm

The complaint charges that Cogent's filings and public communications allegedly reassured investors about demand, liquidity, and dividend continuity while the Company faced severe conversion issues in the former Sprint wireline network. Those alleged issues included 90 to 120+ day provisioning cycles, customer attrition risk, and an allegedly fragile dividend policy later cut by 98%.

In August 2025, lenders at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Royal Bank of Canada seized and sold $82.5 million of Schaeffer's Cogent stock following margin call defaults, according to the complaint. Plaintiffs allege that this event reflected the kind of pledged-share disruption risk previously disclosed in general terms.

Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete, especially where investors are relying on SEC filings, certifications, and growth projections. Here, the complaint alleges that senior executives controlled communications tied to backlog demand, dividend sustainability, and pledged-share risk. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CCOI Lawsuit

Q: When did Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 29, 2024 to May 1, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information concerning wavelength backlog conversion, dividend sustainability, and pledged-share risks that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CCOI class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the CCOI lawsuit? A: The complaint names Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. and individual defendants David Schaeffer and Thaddeus G. Weed, who allegedly signed SEC filings, made or controlled public statements, or certified financial disclosures during the Class Period.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CCOI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Cogent made materially false or misleading statements regarding optical wavelength demand, backlog quality, dividend sustainability, and pledged-share risks during the Class Period. When the alleged backlog loss, dividend cut, and forced-sale risks were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents should CCOI investors keep for a loss review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CCOI shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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