Prediction Markets Have Outgrown the Law, Says Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorney as New York Sues Kalshi

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lawsuit filed on July 31st in the Supreme Court of New York by New York Attorney General Letitia James against prediction market platform Kalshi marks another major chapter in a rapidly expanding legal battle over who has the authority to regulate prediction markets—states under gambling laws or the federal government through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The lawsuit alleges Kalshi is operating an illegal gambling business in New York, while Kalshi maintains it is a federally regulated commodities exchange subject to exclusive federal oversight. Similar disputes are unfolding across the country, with conflicting court decisions leaving the industry's future uncertain.

Madeline Pendley , an attorney with Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa , says the litigation is about far more than one company's business model. As prediction markets expand into elections, economics, geopolitics, and other real-world events, the legal system is being forced to answer difficult questions about consumer protection, accountability, and who bears responsibility when people suffer financial harm.

"Prediction markets don't fit neatly into our existing legal framework," Pendley said. "They operate in a gray area between gambling, financial trading, and futures contracts, which is why courts across the country are reaching different conclusions. However, the question isn't whether the law can govern Kalshi’s conduct, it's which law applies, and this is still being litigated."

Prediction markets now allow users to speculate on everything from sporting events to inflation, elections, wars, corporate performance, and public policy. As participation grows, so does the potential for significant financial losses, particularly if consumers misunderstand the risks or assume these platforms operate under the same protections as traditional financial markets.

"This isn't simply about whether Kalshi wins or loses in New York," Pendley said. "It's also about accountability for the users of these platforms and what happens when something goes wrong. When someone loses money because a market was manipulated, disclosures were inadequate, or because the platform fell through regulatory cracks, people deserve to know where accountability begins and who is responsible. These are issues courts and lawmakers are only beginning to address."

Pendley believes prediction markets are likely to remain one of the fastest-growing areas of legal uncertainty, with courts, regulators, and lawmakers all playing a role in defining how these platforms operate—and what legal protections consumers can expect in the years ahead.

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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