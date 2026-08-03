PRCT DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

PROCEPT analyst reaction and Wall Street securities concerns focus on allegations that investors relied on handpiece sales metrics while actual procedure demand lagged, culminating in a more than 75% PRCT decline from the Class Period high.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

PRCT shares declined more than 75%, falling by approximately $75.00 per share from a Class Period high of about $100.00 to less than $25.00. The February 25, 2026 disclosure included actual procedure data, an alleged 8% to 16% quarterly handpiece-to-procedure gap, more than 10,000 excess field handpieces, a 30% sequential contraction in unit sales, and a September 22, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

PROCEPT Analyst Reaction Wall Street Securities Focus

Wall Street questioning sharpened after PROCEPT disclosed that actual procedures had not previously been reported and that discounted handpiece orders had allegedly caused unit sales to exceed procedure demand. The complaint recounts that a Truist Securities analyst asked about the health of underlying procedure demand in light of prior explanations tied to seemingly transient externalities.

As alleged, the Company had previously attributed revenue fluctuations to outside issues such as saline shortages while assuring investors that handpiece sales and procedures remained relatively consistent. The securities action claims that analyst scrutiny later centered on whether reported handpiece growth had overstated recurring demand.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

Analysts had focused on utilization because PROCEPT’s valuation depended heavily on recurring handpiece sales tied to AquaBeam procedures.

The complaint alleges investors were not given actual procedure data until February 25, 2026.

Wall Street questioning after the disclosure addressed whether prior explanations understated inventory overstocking risks.

The Company disclosed that handpiece sales had exceeded procedures by 8% to 16% every quarter since Q1 2023.

Unit sales allegedly contracted from approximately 13,200 in Q3 2025 to approximately 9,400 in Q4 2025.

Why Analyst Questions Matter for Investors

The action asserts that analysts were evaluating a core investor assumption: whether handpiece revenue reflected real procedure growth or customer inventory buildup. Because handpieces sold for approximately $3,200 each and comprised a rising share of revenue, even small distortions in demand signals could allegedly affect valuation.

“When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, the alleged gap between handpiece sales and actual procedures is central to understanding why PRCT investors claim they overpaid.” -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500. INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRCT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRCT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026. Shares fell approximately 75% after the Company disclosed actual procedure data, excess field inventory, and the end of an alleged discount program. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRCT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding handpiece sales, procedure demand, utilization, customer inventory levels, and explanations for revenue fluctuations during the Class Period. When procedure data and inventory issues were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PRCT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my PRCT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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