WIX DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Wix.com Ltd. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

A chronology of alleged AI disclosure failures tracks Wix's maintained guidance, Base44 cost pressure, analyst downgrades, and the May 2026 Wix Harmony disclosure tied to investor losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased WIX securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

WIX shares declined $29.40 on May 21, 2025, followed by allegedly related declines of $25.22, $2.37, $8.55, $3.26, and $20.56 throughout the following year; an approximate $89.36 decline across the series of stock drops. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 22, 2026.

May 2025: Maintained Guidance Became the First Timeline Marker

The complaint alleges Wix told investors that AI-powered offerings and product enhancements would support growth, while the Company maintained FY 2025 revenue guidance of $1.97 billion to $2 billion after reporting Q1 2025 results. Analysts allegedly viewed the maintained guidance as disappointing given expectations for an increase, and WIX shares fell $29.40 per share, or 16.18%, to close at $152.34 on May 21, 2025.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

The securities action frames the case as a sequence of alleged partial disclosures that gradually undermined the Company's AI growth narrative:

February 19, 2025: Wix allegedly promoted AI innovation and product momentum as key drivers of future growth.

May 21, 2025: Wix maintained FY 2025 revenue guidance despite Q1 bookings growth, allegedly fueling concerns about competition and growth durability.

November 19, 2025: Wix reported Q3 2025 free cash flow of $127.3 million, while stating that free cash flow excluding acquisition-related costs would have been $159.4 million.

March 27, 2026 to April 7, 2026: JPMorgan, UBS, and Citizens downgraded WIX, citing issues including revenue growth deceleration, margin concerns, Base44 costs, and competition.

May 13, 2026: Wix reported Q1 2026 results below expectations and, as alleged, acknowledged Wix Harmony had "holes" and "missing capabilities" while professional developer customers used competing AI tools.

Why the Chronology Matters to WIX Investors

As claimed in the action, each event allegedly narrowed the gap between Wix's public AI growth messaging and the operational pressures affecting its business. The lawsuit contends that accelerating AI compute costs, Base44 marketing expenses, product delays, and competitive losses among professional developers were material risks that investors were not fully told about during the Class Period.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here, the alleged timeline is significant because investors saw repeated market reactions before the final May 2026 disclosure tied to Wix Harmony and professional developer weakness." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: What is the WIX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered product offerings while understating development, compute, and marketing costs.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WIX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its AI product offerings, including their competitiveness, performance, and expected commercial benefits. The action further alleges the Company did not adequately disclose that Wix Harmony had significant missing capabilities and that professional developer customers were using competing AI tools.

Q: What court was the WIX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WIX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wix.com Ltd. and individual defendants Avishai Abrahami, Lior Shemesh, and Nir Zohar, who allegedly held senior roles during the Class Period and were involved in public statements, SEC filings, or financial disclosures.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class. Lead plaintiffs typically have substantial documented losses and provide oversight of the litigation on behalf of other class members.

Q: What records should WIX investors preserve? A: Investors should preserve brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and sale prices for WIX securities.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when an investor purchased WIX securities and whether the investor suffered a loss, not on whether the shares are still held.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate as a class member. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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