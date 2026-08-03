Mark Cuban Foundation and Gearbox Labs Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Milwaukee Teens

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Gearbox Labs, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Milwaukee, this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Gearbox Labs, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place in Milwaukee, is hosted and staffed by Gearbox Labs, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit founded in 2019 to address an international shortage of STEM professionals by bringing rigorous, hands-on STEAM education to schools, afterschool programs, and community learners.

Gearbox Labs is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

"One of the greatest privileges of being an educator is watching students discover that they are capable of more than they imagined," said Isabel Mendiola, Executive Director. "The Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp gives students the opportunity to explore emerging technology in a supportive environment where curiosity is encouraged, questions are welcomed, and creativity is celebrated. We hope this experience inspires them to continue learning long after the bootcamp ends."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Gearbox Labs

Gearbox Labs is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating wonder through authentic STEM and artificial intelligence learning experiences. The organization partners with schools, educators, families, nonprofits, and community organizations to design hands-on programs that inspire curiosity, cultivate creativity, and empower learners to discover what they are capable of becoming. Through innovative instruction in artificial intelligence, engineering, robotics, coding, physical computing, and emerging technologies, Gearbox Labs helps learners develop the confidence and skills needed to solve meaningful real-world problems. In addition to student programming, Gearbox Labs provides professional learning for educators, develops classroom curriculum and instructional resources, and builds lasting partnerships that strengthen STEM education. The organization believes that authentic learning should change the learner and strives to ensure that every participant leaves with more wonder than when they arrived. By cultivating cultures of innovation and lifelong learning, Gearbox Labs is preparing the next generation of creative thinkers, problem solvers, and community leaders.