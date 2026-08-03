From Oak Cliff to Worldwide Streaming: Dallas Latino Filmmaker Daniel Gomez Takes Wong Place Wong Time Beyond Hollywood

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomez Detective Agency announced that its founder, Dallas filmmaker, licensed private investigator, and entrepreneur Daniel Gomez, has released his debut independent feature film, Wong Place Wong Time , to audiences worldwide through Bitmax distribution. Produced by DG Productions, the independently produced action-comedy is now available to stream on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, and YouTube



Daniel Gomez, Dallas filmmaker, private investigator, and founder of DG Productions.

Growing up in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Gomez never imagined that he would one day produce a feature film inspired by his hometown and professional experiences. Drawing on more than 30 years as a licensed private investigator, his background in reality television, and a lifelong passion for storytelling, he independently developed Wong Place Wong Time, bringing a Dallas-made production to audiences around the world.

Filmed throughout Dallas, the movie features recognizable neighborhoods, landmarks, and local businesses while blending action, comedy, martial arts, and suspense. The story follows Detective Gomez and his former partner, Detective Tony Denton, as they reunite to investigate a decades-old cold case that leads to a dangerous criminal organization and a long-buried revenge plot.

“Growing up in Oak Cliff taught me the value of hard work, perseverance, and believing in yourself,” said Gomez. “I didn’t wait for Hollywood to tell my story—I decided to tell it myself. I hope this film shows other young filmmakers, especially those growing up in communities like Oak Cliff, that you don’t have to wait for permission. You can create your own opportunities.”

Gomez’s journey also reflects broader conversations about independent filmmaking and representation within the entertainment industry. According to the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latino audiences represent a significant share of U.S. moviegoers and streaming viewers, while Latino representation in leading film and television roles remains comparatively limited. Through a self-financed, independently produced project, Gomez has pursued an alternative path to bringing his work to audiences.

Before entering filmmaking, Gomez built a career spanning more than three decades as a licensed private investigator and gained national recognition through his work as a reality television detective. His investigative background helped shape many of the detective elements and storytelling featured throughout Wong Place Wong Time.

Following its red-carpet premiere at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas, audience feedback highlighted the film's action sequences, humor, martial arts choreography, and its portrayal of Dallas as an integral part of the story.

“This isn’t just my story—it’s a Dallas story,” Gomez said. “We filmed here, worked with local actors and crew, partnered with local businesses, and showcased the city that shaped my life. If this inspires one young Latino, one aspiring filmmaker, or one kid growing up in Oak Cliff to chase a dream they thought was impossible, then we’ve already succeeded.”

Additional information about the film, including the official trailer and behind-the-scenes interviews from the Dallas premiere, is available at www.WongPlaceWongTimeMovie.com .

The official trailer and behind-the-scenes interviews from the Dallas premiere can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0iryBnN_vY&list=PLUE2qXDf2YTU

Wong Place Wong Time is a DG Productions film distributed through Bitmax.

Media Contact:

DG Productions

Daniel Gomez

Producer | Writer | Private Investigator

214-823-5600

thedetectivegomez@gmail.com

www.WongPlaceWongTimeMovie.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/129a0f48-5830-4198-88c9-437d51a603cc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46fde5f6-12e6-4910-a6f3-639559aaf972