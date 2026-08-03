Blue Ops Integrates Volvo Penta D4-320 Propulsion System into Variant 7 Uncrewed Surface Vessel

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that its maritime division, Blue Ops, has completed the first integration of a Volvo Penta D4-320 diesel engine and DPI drive into the Variant 7 (“V7”) uncrewed surface vessel.

The integration adds the Volvo Penta D4-320 and DPI drive to the range of propulsion configurations available for V7, giving defense, homeland security and allied customers access to a proven marine propulsion package supported by Volvo Penta’s global service network. The system has been integrated with V7’s autonomous navigation, remote operation, mission planning and payload management capabilities.

“We design our boats to give customers flexibility while maintaining the reliability, maintainability and mission performance required for demanding maritime operations,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. “Integrating the Volvo Penta D4-320 gives operators another proven propulsion option from a manufacturer they know and trust, while preserving the common autonomy and mission architecture at the core of the platform.”

The Volvo Penta D4-320 is a 320-horsepower, 3.7-liter, four-cylinder common-rail diesel engine. Paired with the DPI DuoProp drive, the integrated package is designed to deliver responsive handling, durability and efficient marine performance. In addition to its propulsion systems, Volvo Penta’s global parts and services network provides a significant benefit to Blue Ops customers who are operating USVs globally and depend on rapid service.

“Volvo Penta is committed to delivering dependable propulsion solutions, as well as parts and support for customers where and when they need it,” said Brock Gavin, Vice President of marine sales and service for Volvo Penta North America. “The integration of the D4-320 and DPI drive into Variant 7 demonstrates how proven propulsion technology can support the growing requirements of autonomous maritime operations in demanding environments. We are pleased to support Blue Ops with reliable propulsion solutions and service expertise as the company continues to develop and deploy innovative autonomous marine technologies for its customers.”

V7 is a mission-adaptable USV designed, built and assembled in the United States for U.S. and allied defense missions. The platform supports intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; force protection; harbor and coastal security; contested logistics; and other payload-adaptable operations.

As defense and security organizations accelerate investment in autonomous maritime capabilities, Blue Ops is focused on delivering production-ready USVs that can be configured for a wide range of missions and customer requirements. The V7 combines scalable U.S. manufacturing, open architecture and an integrated autonomy stack in a platform designed to adapt as operational needs evolve.

Built around Modular Open Systems Architecture (“MOSA”) principles, V7 enables customers to configure propulsion, payloads, sensors, communications and mission systems based on operational requirements. The Volvo Penta integration broadens customer choice while maintaining compatibility with the platform’s autonomy, control and mission systems.

The integration follows Blue Ops’ move into full-rate production of V7 and reinforces Red Cat’s strategy to build a flexible portfolio of autonomous systems across air, land, sea and space.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

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Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

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