Mark Cuban Foundation and Indiana Tech Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Fort Wayne Teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Indiana Tech, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Fort Wayne this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – Oct. 31, Nov. 7, and Nov. 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Indiana Tech, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Fort Wayne is hosted and staffed by Indiana Tech, a comprehensive, private, not-for-profit university founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana, specializing in career-oriented degree programs. The university offers programs across its College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, and Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, with an emphasis on industry-aligned education that helps students build real-world skills and prepare for the workforce.

Indiana Tech is one of more than 35 host organizations selected to host camps across the U.S.

“Indiana Tech is proud to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to bring this AI Bootcamp to Fort Wayne,” said Indiana Tech President Dr. Karl W. Einolf. “As we work to lead our region in AI education, we are committed to helping people develop practical AI skills they can use both personally and professionally. This bootcamp is a natural extension of that commitment and an exciting opportunity for participants to explore the real-world potential of AI.”

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Indiana Tech

Indiana Tech is a comprehensive university that educates students beyond its home base of Fort Wayne, Indiana, with nine regional service centers and online programs that meet the needs of students worldwide. This private, not-for-profit university specializes in career-oriented degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines that include business, engineering, computer sciences, criminal justice, cybersecurity, marketing, health sciences, communication and helping professions. It prepares students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st century society, and motivates them toward lives of significance and worth.