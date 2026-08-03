WSE INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Wise Group plc Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Wise Group plc (“Wise”) (NASDAQ: WSE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, in order to have a successful debut on the NASDAQ, Defendants allegedly understated Wise’s regulatory risks relating to deficient anti-money laundering efforts and insufficient efforts to prevent the financing of terrorism.

If you purchased Wise shares between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/wise-group/ for more information.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com