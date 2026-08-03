AO Continues Five-Decade Legacy of Design Excellence with Record Gold Nugget Honors

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO, a leading full-service architecture firm, earned a record-setting Grand Awards and 24 Merit Awards at the 63rd Annual Gold Nuggets, one of the building industry's largest and most prestigious design programs. First recognized by the Gold Nuggets in 1981, AO's latest honors reflect a legacy of enduring design excellence and the firm's continued commitment to creating distinctive, human-centered environments.

“24 awards across 16 categories is a tremendous honor,” said RC Alley, managing partner at AO. “These awards recognize great design, but what they really represent are the relationships behind every development. We're fortunate to work with clients who trust us with their vision and challenge us to do our best work. Just as important are the incredible architects, designers, planners, consultants, and partners who put their heart and soul into every project. We are honored to be included in an awards program amongst the nation’s leading architects.”

Established in 1963, the PCBC Gold Nugget Awards honor outstanding projects that improve communities through excellence and innovation in architecture, planning, and development. Selected from a pool of approximately 800 entries, AO’s honors represent approximately 8% of 335 grand and merit awards presented. Bolsa Pacific, Opus, and Luminary were awarded grand prizes for their architectural excellence and human-centric design.

Bolsa Pacific in Westminster, CA received the Best Community Land Plan. The 83.3-acre project, designed and master planned for Shopoff Realty Investments, transforms the former Westminster Mall into a thriving urban downtown area through multiple housing options, abundant open space along with a 220,000 square-foot retail center that serves as the core of the community. The project also received merit awards for Best On-the Boards Community and Best On-the-Boards Mixed Use Project.

Opus in Rancho Cucamonga, CA was selected as Best On-the-Boards Community. AO worked with Pacific Communities to transform a vacant 13-acre site along Route 66 into an open residential community with a design inspired by local vineyards and mountain vistas offering a seamless connection to parks and hiking trails. Opus also received a merit award for Best On-the-Boards Multifamily Community.

Luminary in Chula Vista, CA was awarded the Best Multifamily Housing Community (30–60 dwelling unit per acre). Developed by HomeFed Corporation, Luminary incorporates a contemporary design while leveraging a network of courtyards, promenades, and shared amenities to create a pedestrian-oriented, resort-style multifamily community.

Independence at the Preserve in Chino, CA received the Best Built-for-Rent Community Plan. AO worked with Lewis on the latest phase of the Preserve at Chino development to design a modern townhome environment featuring an accessible retail hub and amenities that appeal to all generations.

In addition to its four grand awards, AO earned merit honors across the following categories:

Best Recreational Use Facility – Public/Municipal

PHX Surf, Phoenix, AZ for developer PHX Surf



Best Rehabilitation Project

Best On-the-Boards Mixed Use Project

201 Front St., Santa Cruz, CA, for developer Lincoln Property Company



Best Multifamily Housing Community (60–100 du/acre)

Cloud House, Stanton, CA, for Episode Companies



Best Community Amenity

Cloud House, Stanton, CA, for Episode Companies



Best On-the-Boards Multifamily Community

Encore Irvine, Irvine, CA, for developer Encore Centerpointe LLC



Innovative Housing Concepts – Construction Technology

The Parkline, Los Angeles, CA, for developer Thrive Living

Osgood Apartments, Fremont, CA, for developer Maracor Development

El Camino Real Apartments, San Bruno, CA, for developer AMG & Associates



Best Affordable Housing Community (30–60 du/acre)

The Orion, Orange, CA, for developers Riverside Charitable & USA Properties Fund



Best Affordable 55+ Housing Community

The Orion, Orange, CA, for developers Riverside Charitable & USA Properties Fund

Anindell, Folsom, CA, for developer Avenida Senior Living, LLC

Best Affordable Housing Community (60+ du/acre)

SkyLINE, San Diego, CA, for developer Affirmed Housing



Best Built-for-Rent Community Product Design

Rancho Mirage Luxury Living, Rancho Mirage, CA, for developer Westar



Best Built-for-Rent Community Plan

Independence at The Preserve, Chino, CA, for developer Lewis Management Corp.



Best Interior Design of a Multifamily Community – Commons Space

AMP 30, San Diego, CA, for developer H.G. Fenton Company



About AO

AO is a relationship-focused, design-driven firm delivering architecture, planning, landscape, and interior design services across the full spectrum of commercial real estate, helping clients create places where people and businesses flourish. In its 52nd year, the firm boasts wide-ranging expertise across multifamily, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, science and technology, restaurant, healthcare, office, industrial, parking, surf and sport, global design, modular, commercial, and public utilities. AO is known for its ardent collaboration with developers and owners and deep expertise across various building types. AO operates from studios in Orange, San Diego, Oakland, and Sunnyvale, CA, New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL, where it serves clients across the Americas, Asia, and beyond. AO has also developed a specialized, valued expertise with sports-related and mixed-use developments, designing projects across the US. Visit aoarchitects.com to learn more.

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