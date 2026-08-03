Oregon Tilth Names Kellee James as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Era of Organic Trust, Innovation, and Impact

Corvallis, Oregon, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oregon Tilth, a leading nonprofit organic certifier, educator, and advocate dedicated to supporting and promoting biologically sound and socially equitable agriculture, today announced Kellee T. James as its next Chief Executive Officer.

James brings more than 20 years of leadership experience at the intersection of agriculture, climate, environmental markets, sustainable food systems, and mission-driven organizations. An entrepreneur, economist, and ecosystem builder, James has built and scaled organizations that connect farmers, industry, capital, public policy, and market systems to advance a more transparent and sustainable food and agriculture economy.

James’ appointment marks a defining leadership moment for Oregon Tilth as the organization builds on more than 50 years of service to the organic movement. Founded in 1974, Oregon Tilth has grown from a grassroots vision for sustainable agriculture into a nationally recognized nonprofit supporting organic certification, education, advocacy, and trusted partnerships across the organic community.

“This is a defining leadership moment for Oregon Tilth,” said Stephanie Jerger, President of the Oregon Tilth Board of Directors. “As we build on more than 50 years of service to the organic movement, the Board is confident that Kellee James brings the strategic vision, sector credibility, and mission alignment needed to guide the organization forward. Her experience across organic markets, environmental systems, nonprofit governance, and organizational growth uniquely positions her to strengthen Oregon Tilth’s role as a trusted leader in certification, education, and advocacy.”

James is the founder and former CEO of Mercaris, a market intelligence and trading platform for organic and non-GMO agricultural commodities. James built Mercaris from concept into a venture-backed technology company serving farmers, processors, and global buyers by strengthening price discovery, market transparency, and data infrastructure for emerging organic and identity-preserved commodity markets. Mercaris was acquired by Argus Media in 2023, where James later served as Vice President, Agriculture – North America, leading the integration of Mercaris’ technology platform and market intelligence products into Argus Media’s global commodities data ecosystem.



James is familiar with Oregon Tilth’s mission and organizational history, having served on the Oregon Tilth Board of Directors from 2015 to 2023, including service on the Finance Committee. During her board tenure, she contributed to Oregon Tilth’s growth and served as an advocate for strengthening organizational infrastructure, including sales, marketing, human resources, and internal systems that support long-term culture, service, and impact.

“I am honored to join Oregon Tilth at such an important moment in its history,” said Kellee James, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Oregon Tilth. “For more than 50 years, Oregon Tilth has helped shape the organic movement through trusted certification, education, advocacy, and a deep commitment to biologically sound and socially equitable agriculture. I am grateful to the Board, staff, clients, partners, and the broader organic community for the care and dedication they bring to this work every day. As we look ahead, I am excited to help steward Oregon Tilth’s mission alongside the people who have shaped its legacy, strengthened its brand promise, and built trust across the organic community. Together, we will continue supporting the people and businesses behind the organic label while advancing thoughtful innovation that strengthens trust, serves our mission, and supports the future of organic agriculture.”

James’ leadership experience also includes work at the Chicago Climate Exchange, the world’s first electronic marketplace for trading greenhouse gas emissions and environmental derivatives, where she helped develop early environmental markets and convened technical advisory groups to support carbon credit protocols for agriculture and natural resources. James also served as a White House Fellow and Senior Policy Advisor, advising federal leaders on environmental markets, disaster response, natural resource restoration, and conservation investment.

In addition to her executive leadership, James serves on the boards of the Organic Trade Association, California Farmlink, and the Freedmen Heirs Foundation, which supports Black farmers through market access, financial resilience, and technical assistance. She has been recognized as a “40 Under 40” leader by Black Enterprise and Crain’s Business and is an Aspen Institute Catto Environmental Fellow.

Oregon Tilth also expresses appreciation for Dr. Leonard B. Freeman, Jr., who has served in dual roles as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer during the organization’s leadership transition. His leadership helped provide continuity, operational focus, and mission-centered support during a pivotal period for the organization.

“Serving as Interim CEO has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. It has given me the opportunity to see Oregon Tilth from a different perspective and to witness, time and again, the commitment, talent, and resilience of our staff and leadership team. Through change, challenge, and opportunity, our people continued to move this organization forward while remaining grounded in our mission and the clients and communities we serve.

I am excited to welcome Kellee James as Oregon Tilth’s next CEO. Kellee brings a strong commitment to people, a deep respect for our mission, and a vision for the future of Oregon Tilth. I am confident in her leadership and excited about the impact she will have as we continue building on the momentum already underway across the organization.

As Chief Operating Officer, I look forward to partnering with Kellee and supporting the work ahead. Oregon Tilth has a strong foundation, exceptional people, and significant opportunities before us. The future is not something we are waiting for here at Oregon Tilth, it is something we are building together, and I am excited for what comes next.”

As part of this transition, Oregon Tilth’s current executive leadership team will continue serving the organization in expanded chief-level roles:





Dr. Leonard B. Freeman, Jr., Chief Operating Officer — leading organizational operations, cross-functional execution, and strategic alignment in support of mission delivery.

Chief Operating Officer — leading organizational operations, cross-functional execution, and strategic alignment in support of mission delivery. Renee Kempka, Chief Financial Officer — providing financial stewardship, enterprise financial strategy, budgeting oversight, and long-term financial sustainability.

Chief Financial Officer — providing financial stewardship, enterprise financial strategy, budgeting oversight, and long-term financial sustainability. Ben Bowell, Chief Programs Officer — advancing Oregon Tilth’s education, advocacy, and programmatic work in alignment with organizational priorities and mission impact.

Chief Programs Officer — advancing Oregon Tilth’s education, advocacy, and programmatic work in alignment with organizational priorities and mission impact. Edward Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer — leading strategic communications, brand development, stakeholder engagement, and connection across the organic community.



These appointments reflect Oregon Tilth’s continued investment in operational excellence, financial stewardship, programmatic impact, strategic communications, and mission-centered service.

Together, the executive leadership team will support James in advancing Oregon Tilth’s mission, deepening client and stakeholder trust, and positioning the organization for continued leadership in the organic agriculture movement.

Oregon Tilth recognizes that this moment is made possible by the dedication of its staff, clients, certified operations, partners, community supporters, advocates, and the broader organic community. Throughout the leadership transition, Oregon Tilth staff have continued to steward the organization’s mission, uphold the integrity of organic certification, support clients, and care for one another.

As the organic sector continues to evolve, Oregon Tilth remains focused on strengthening trust in the organic label, supporting the people and businesses behind it, and advancing a more sustainable and equitable food and agriculture system.

About Oregon Tilth

Oregon Tilth is a leading nonprofit organic certifier, educator, and advocate working to support and promote biologically sound and socially equitable agriculture. Founded in 1974, Oregon Tilth supports farmers, ranchers, processors, handlers, and businesses through trusted organic certification services, education, advocacy, and partnerships that strengthen organic integrity and advance a more sustainable food and agriculture system.

For more information, visit tilth.org and follow Oregon Tilth on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn at @OrganicTilth.

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