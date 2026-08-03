Anti-Aging Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anti-Aging Supplements Market size was valued at USD 5.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing consumer demand for healthy aging, longevity nutrition, collagen supplements, NAD+ boosters, and personalized wellness solutions is accelerating global market growth.

The Anti-Aging Supplements Market is witnessing sustained growth as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare, healthy aging, biological age management, and nutritional supplementation. Rising adoption of collagen peptides, NAD+ boosters, functional nutrition, personalized supplement programs, and AI-powered wellness recommendations is creating new opportunities for supplement manufacturers worldwide.

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Healthy Aging and Longevity Nutrition Continue to Drive the Anti-Aging Supplements Market

Growth in the global aging population and increasing interest in the concept of preventive health have been some of the prime reasons behind the growth of the Anti-Aging Supplements Market. There is an increasing trend in supplements that help in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, better skin, brain functioning, and vitality. Advances in fields, such as longevity science, personalized nutrition, biologic age measurement, and AI-based supplement suggestions are further fueling the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Ingredient

The Collagen segment held the largest share of approximately 69.22% in the Anti-Aging Supplements Market in 2025 due to high consumer acceptance toward products that support skin, bone, and joint health along with significant human clinical data. On the other hand, the NAD+ Boosters & NMN segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate as there is growing awareness about longevity science and cellular energy metabolism.

By Formulation

The Capsules and Tablets segment accounted for the largest share in 2025 due to their convenience, precise dosage delivery, long shelf life, and widespread consumer preference for daily supplementation. The Powder segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, supported by rising demand for collagen blends, protein supplements, functional beverages, and wellness nutrition integrated into daily lifestyles.

By Application

In 2025, the Hair, Skin & Nail Care category is predicted to dominate the market for Anti-Aging Supplements due to consumer consciousness about the use of collagen, biotin, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin supplements for cosmetic purposes. On the other hand, Cognitive Health and Energy & Stamina categories will experience the highest growth rates as increased demands for NAD+ precursors, adaptogens, and nootropics.

By Distribution Channel

Offline was the most dominant segment in 2025 as consumers preferred buying supplements from pharmacies and health stores because they offered guidance from professionals and product evaluation. It is estimated that Online will be the fastest-growing segment because of the increasing number of direct-to-consumer brands, subscription-based supplements, and availability of products on e-commerce websites.

North America Leads the Anti-Aging Supplements Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America accounted for approximately 37.00% of the global Anti-Aging Supplements Market revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market owing to high dietary supplement adoption, strong consumer awareness of wellness products, extensive retail distribution networks, and favorable regulatory conditions supporting supplement commercialization.

The U.S. Anti-Aging Supplements Market was valued at approximately USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 2.84 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.88% during 2026–2035. Market growth is supported by a rapidly aging population, strong health consciousness, extensive pharmacy and e-commerce distribution channels, and increasing consumer awareness of longevity science and anti-aging ingredients.

The Europe Anti-Aging Supplements Market is estimated to be USD 1.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.55% during 2026–2035. Europe still holds great potential for sales of anti-aging supplements due to strict regulations, consumer preference for scientifically tested products, and growing demand for quality certified dietary supplements. Germany is the dominant regional market, whereas UK, France, Italy, and Nordics contribute to market growth by adopting wellness practices.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to show the highest growth rate of 8.39% CAGR for the forecast period owing to aging population, rising disposable income, health and beauty consciousness, and functional food and supplements consumption in Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Japan will remain the dominant regional market because of its aging population and developed market for functional nutrition.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Nestle Health Science

Pfizer Inc.

Amway Corporation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Now Foods

Life Extension

GNC Holdings Inc.

Thorne HealthTech

Oziva

The Nature's Bounty Company

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

AbbVie (formerly Allergan)

Glanbia plc

Blackmores Limited

NeoCell (part of Clorox)

Cureveda

Decode Age

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill Incorporated

Recent Developments:

December 2024: Nestlé scientists published research identifying bioactive nutrients supporting muscle health and healthy longevity, while the company announced exploration of science-based nutritional solutions through its Nestlé Health Science division.

Nestlé scientists published research identifying bioactive nutrients supporting muscle health and healthy longevity, while the company announced exploration of science-based nutritional solutions through its Nestlé Health Science division. February 2025: Herbalife announced a comprehensive management restructuring program, including a strategic review of its anti-aging and wellness supplement portfolio while increasing focus on clinical evidence investments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SUPPLEMENT ADOPTION AND CONSUMER HEALTH PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate anti-aging supplement adoption trends, consumer utilization patterns, product performance, and retention indicators across major ingredient categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate anti-aging supplement adoption trends, consumer utilization patterns, product performance, and retention indicators across major ingredient categories and markets. LONGEVITY SCIENCE AND PREVENTIVE WELLNESS IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of healthy aging initiatives, biological age assessment, personalized nutrition, and wellness trends on market demand and consumer behavior.

– helps you understand the impact of healthy aging initiatives, biological age assessment, personalized nutrition, and wellness trends on market demand and consumer behavior. PRODUCT INNOVATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how collagen formulations, NAD+ boosters, AI-driven nutritional guidance, and clinical research investments are improving product effectiveness and competitive positioning.

– helps you identify how collagen formulations, NAD+ boosters, AI-driven nutritional guidance, and clinical research investments are improving product effectiveness and competitive positioning. INGREDIENT AND FORMULATION ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of collagen, NAD+ boosters, capsules, powders, and functional nutrition solutions designed to meet evolving consumer health needs.

– helps you assess the growth of collagen, NAD+ boosters, capsules, powders, and functional nutrition solutions designed to meet evolving consumer health needs. PERSONALIZED NUTRITION AND DIGITAL WELLNESS INTEGRATION – helps you understand how biological age testing, DNA-based nutritional guidance, AI-powered recommendation platforms, and direct-to-consumer wellness models are transforming the anti-aging supplements industry.

– helps you understand how biological age testing, DNA-based nutritional guidance, AI-powered recommendation platforms, and direct-to-consumer wellness models are transforming the anti-aging supplements industry. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key regional markets, supplement manufacturers, longevity research initiatives, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global Anti-Aging Supplements industry.

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Anti-Aging Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.00 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 10.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.88% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Ingredient (Collagen, Vitamins & Minerals, Coenzyme Q10, Hyaluronic Acid, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, NAD+ Boosters/NMN, Resveratrol, Curcumin, Others)

• By Formulation (Capsules/Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Gummies, Others)

• By Application (Hair, Skin & Nail Care, Bone & Joint Health, Energy & Stamina, Cognitive Health, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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