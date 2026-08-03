Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Following Whistleblower Lawsuit Of Financial Manipulation Continues

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP today continues its investigation on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALHC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws after the stock price fell 16% on July 8, 2026.

What Happened?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The lawsuit, filed by the former chief transformation officer, alleges that Alignment deliberately misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses (such as routine software maintenance and production support) as capital expenditures within its technology sector, thereby artificially inflating the Company's adjusted EBITDA and enabling the Company to report its "first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company".

On this news, Alignment’s stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. (ALHC), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm’s recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360’s Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second-highest in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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