The Water District and the International Swimming Hall of Fame Unite for Drowning Impact Awareness Month as the Nation’s Best Lifeguards Compete on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Water District and the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) are supporting the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) National Lifeguard Championships as this year’s Presenting Sponsor. Taking place August 4–7 in Fort Lauderdale, the Championships are hosted by Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue as the agency celebrates its 100th anniversary, and are held as part of Drowning Impact Awareness Month, observed each August. More than 800 competitors from USLA chapters nationwide will compete in ocean swimming, surfski, rescue board, beach, and team events, and the Championships are free and open to the public.

"Our lifeguards save hundreds of lives on this beach each year, and most people never realize how close the calls really are," said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Chief Alex Bagwell. "Hosting this Championship in our 100th year lets us put that message in front of more people than ever."

Ocean Rescue is urging beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard, watch the flags, and check conditions on arrival. That day-to-day type of vigilance is what the Water District and ISHOF are working to support well beyond the competition.

"Drowning prevention isn't seasonal, and neither is our commitment to it," said Mario Caprini, CEO of Capital Group Ventures. "That's why water safety education will have a permanent home at The Water District, long after the Championships end."

ISHOF shares that commitment. "This year alone, we funded more than 13,800 swim lessons for over a thousand kids," said Dr. Bill Kent, Chairman of the International Swimming Hall of Fame. "Every one of those lessons is a life that's safer around water. That's the legacy we're building on through our partnership with The Water District.”

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for Florida children ages one to four, and nearly all of those deaths are preventable.

Both organizations built their plans around water safety. In 2026 alone, ISHOF’s Every Child a Swimmer program awarded swim lesson scholarships to 1,184 children and invested over $442,000 to help prevent drowning — work that will have a new home at The Water District. The $220 million destination, under construction at 501 Seabreeze Boulevard, will house the reimagined ISHOF experience in tandem with The Fort Lauderdale Aquarium, offering youth programming, school field trips, and year-round experiential water safety education for South Florida families, and drawing visitors from around the world to experience it firsthand.

These are long-term commitments; the six layers below can start protecting a family immediately.

Six Layers That Save Lives

Used together, these six layers cut drowning risk the most. The Water District and ISHOF are urging families to put all six in place this August, and beyond:

Know the hazard: Understand that drowning happens fast and silently, often without splash or sound.

Supervise closely: Always keep eyes on children and have them within arm’s reach in and around water.

Install alarms: Add door chimes and pool alarms so a child heading toward water unsupervised is heard immediately.

Fence the pool: Install four-sided fencing with self-latching gates, separated from the house, to stop unsupervised access.

Enroll Kids in Swimming Lessons: Enroll children in formal swim lessons.

Learn CPR: Know how to act if every other layer fails, in the minutes before rescuers arrive.

Within The Fort Lauderdale Aquarium, a dedicated water safety exhibit will feature interactive rescue displays for visitors of all ages.

About The Water District

The Water District, a $220 million development at 501 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, is set to open in late 2028. A Public-Private Partnership (P3) between Hall of Fame Partners, the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and the City of Fort Lauderdale, it will feature The Fort Lauderdale Aquarium, premier dining, and event spaces. With no upfront cost to taxpayers and over $53 million in public infrastructure upgrades, The Water District will be a world-class destination for aquatic sports and education, benefiting both locals and visitors. For more information visit thewaterdistrict.com.

About the International Swimming Hall of Fame

The International Swimming Hall of Fame has honored the legends of aquatic sport since 1965 and is the only institution of its kind in the world. It advances water safety worldwide through its Every Child a Swimmer program.