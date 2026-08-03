Mark Cuban Foundation and Wearable Tech Ventures Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Baltimore Teens

BALTIMORE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Wearable Tech Ventures, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Baltimore this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Wearable Tech Ventures, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Baltimore is hosted and staffed by Wearable Tech Ventures, a 501(c)(3) that builds a global ecosystem for wearable technology, aiming to support 100 startups led by under-resourced founders by 2030. The organization connects, trains, and funds founders through mentorship, AI and engineering education, and investor partnerships.

Wearable Tech Ventures is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“It is an honor after 10 years of designing the future and training youth in AI, to collaborate with the Mark Cuban Foundation with major support from Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, Mayor Brandon Scott's office and the Ravens Boys and Girls Club,” said LaKisha Greenwade, Founder and CEO at Wearable Tech Ventures. “Together, we are amplifying promising futures for Baltimore youth."

"As a City Councilwoman, public health champion, and technology advocate, I am committed to expanding opportunities that connect our youth to innovation, education, and future-ready careers,” said City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, District 10. “I applaud the Mark Cuban Foundation and Wearable Tech Ventures for providing our high school students with this exciting opportunity to explore technology and artificial intelligence. Initiatives like this empower young people with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration needed to succeed in the careers of tomorrow."

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Wearable Tech Ventures

Wearable Tech Ventures (501c3) is a Baltimore based global ecosystem dedicated to the development and promotion of wearables found in health, sports wellness and fashion tech. They aim to invest in 100 wearable startups by 2030 led by under-resourced founders.

About Councilwoman Phylicia Porter

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter is a public health advocate focused on building healthy communities in Baltimore City and South Baltimore, District 10. Phylicia has participated in various major legislative actions tailored to vulnerable and under-served populations across Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club

The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club is 30,000 square feet designed for youth to learn, lead, and thrive. With art studios, tech labs, athletic spaces, and a turf field, this Club is more than a building. It's a promise to Baltimore’s kids and teens that their potential is limitless.