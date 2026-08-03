Univar Solutions Acquires H.M. Royal, Expanding Reach in Rubber, Plastics, and Adhesive Additives in the United States





Strengthens service and supply across key U.S. markets by bringing together a century of technical expertise and trusted customers relationships

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced it has acquired H.M. Royal, a highly respected 101-year-old specialty distributor of rubber, plastics, and adhesive additives. The addition of H.M. Royal strengthens the Performance Materials business within the Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions division, expanding access to specialized products, technical knowledge, and long-standing customer relationships, particularly on the East and West Coasts, where H.M. Royal has a strong presence. As the organizations come together, H.M. Royal customers will gain access to Univar Solutions’ broader scale, logistics network, and digital tools, while continuing to benefit from the technical expertise and trusted relationships that have been central to H.M. Royal’s success.

"We’re proud to welcome H.M. Royal into the Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions family,” said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. “They bring deep technical expertise in rubber, plastics, and adhesives, along with long-standing customer and supplier partnerships, and together we offer an enhanced portfolio and team of professionals to better support customers in the U.S. Underscored by a shared commitment to service and excellence, this strategic partnership builds on both companies’ legacy of values-first and customer-centric business.”

“H.M. Royal has long been a trusted partner in the rubber, plastics adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings spaces, and this marks an important step forward for our Performance Materials business,” said Matthew Oliver, Senior Vice President of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. “This combination allows us to create a more connected platform in rubber and plastics, strengthen collaboration, and open new opportunities for growth across the value chain. We are committed to preserving and building on the technical knowledge, supplier relationships, and market focus that have made H.M. Royal successful, especially in applications where consistency, processing performance, and reliable supply matter most.”

The combined organization is expected to deliver broader product access, extended technical support, and greater supply continuity for customers and supplier partners, building on both companies’ century-plus legacy of service and expertise.

“For more than 100 years, H.M. Royal has built its reputation on strong relationships, integrity, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to our customers and suppliers,” said Joseph Royal, President of H.M. Royal. “We are excited to join Univar Solutions, a company that shares these core values. Together, we look forward to building on H.M. Royal’s proud legacy and creating new opportunities for our employees, customers, and supply partners.”

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About H.M. Royal

H.M. Royal is a long-established distributor of specialty raw materials and chemicals, backed by decades of supplier relationships and 101 years of industry experience. The company offers over 1,000 chemical grades and supports customers with reliable supply, repackaging, and inventory management capabilities tailored to their needs. With 10 strategically located warehouses across the United States, H.M. Royal is positioned to provide timely delivery in quantities ranging from small bags to full truckloads. Its product portfolio serves a wide range of industries, including transportation, electronics, medical, construction, agriculture, mining, and industrial markets. As a family-owned business with third-generation leadership, H.M. Royal emphasizes personal service, dependable support, and cost-effective solutions for North American customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

mediarelations@univarsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9bb0270-0253-4491-bae2-351ba1147ad6