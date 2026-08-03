Holley Performance Brands Expands Omnichannel Retail Presence with Major National Retail Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, today announced an expanded retail partnership with a major national retail partner that will broaden placement of Holley’s leading performance brands across the partner’s store and distribution network beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Through the expanded partnership, the retail partner is refreshing its in-store performance planogram and increasing supporting inventory within its distribution network, creating broader access to Holley products for performance enthusiasts across the partner's stores and online. The update is expected to support meaningful incremental annual business opportunities across a broad national retail footprint.

The rollout will feature a range of products from Holley’s iconic portfolio of high-affinity consumer brands, including offerings from Holley, MSD, Flowmaster, Baer Brakes, DiabloSport and Mr. Gasket. The updated assortment is designed to align with evolving consumer demand and support the partner’s continued focus on growing the performance automotive parts category.

“This expanded national retail placement reflects the strength of our brand portfolio and the continued execution of our omnichannel growth strategy,” said John Nelligan, Senior Vice President of B2B Sales at Holley Performance Brands. “By increasing in-store visibility and forward-deploying inventory across our partner’s network, we are making it easier for enthusiasts to access trusted performance solutions while deepening our relationship with a strategic retail customer.”

In addition to expanded shelf presence in stores, the new placement will be supported by broader inventory deployment through the partner’s hub and distribution center network, enhancing same-day product availability across channels and enabling faster access to complementary performance parts.

The partnership marks another step in Holley Performance Brands’ strategy to grow with key national retail customers, strengthen its presence in brick-and-mortar retail and expand availability for enthusiasts through an integrated omnichannel model.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley’s ability to continue to drive growth with this and other national retail customers, execute on its omnichannel growth strategy, and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026 and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3324

holley@soleburystrat.com

Media Relations Contacts:

Nathan Espinosa/Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

Holley@KahnMedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d4765c-9322-408f-8bcc-0e5c8db993a3