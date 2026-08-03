Mark Cuban Foundation and Miami Dade College Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Miami Teens

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Miami Dade College, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Miami this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.
The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.
“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Miami Dade College, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”
This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Miami is hosted and staffed by Miami Dade College.
Miami Dade College is one of more than 35 organizations selected to host camps across the U.S.
"The future of work is evolving rapidly, and at Miami Dade College, we believe every student must be prepared to thrive in a changing economy," said Madeline Pumariega, President of Miami Dade College. "Through our partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation, we are giving high school students the opportunity to explore artificial intelligence, build critical skills, and gain the confidence to become the innovators and problem-solvers who will shape tomorrow's workforce."
Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org.
Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.
To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.
This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.
About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative
The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.
About the Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College (MDC) is the most diverse institution in the nation, with 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer over 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, certifications and apprenticeships. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards, including the prestigious Aspen Prize, and has been ranked #4 among Top Public Institutions in the Southern Region by U.S. News & World Report. The College changes lives through accessible, high-quality teaching and learning experiences. It is home to the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, two AI Centers, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation at the Medical Campus, the Business Innovation & Technology Center, the School for Advanced Studies and New World School of the Arts, among others. MDC has been recognized among the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” since the program’s inception. The College serves as an economic, cultural and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. MDC alumni and employees contribute more than $5 billion annually to the local economy, and graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC’s renowned rich cultural programming includes the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, and the Museum of Art and Design. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 125,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.