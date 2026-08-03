JRK PROPERTY HOLDINGS DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Class Action Investigation into Exposure of Tenant and Applicant Personal Information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the JRK Property Holdings data breach. JRK Property Holdings, Inc. (“JRK”), a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and property management firm, was alerted to unusual activity in its information technology environment on March 26, 2026, and later determined that an unauthorized party may have accessed files containing sensitive personal and financial information.

What Happened

On March 26, 2026, JRK was alerted to unusual activity involving its information technology environment. JRK initiated incident response protocols, took steps to secure its systems, and engaged cybersecurity experts and a third-party forensic firm to investigate.

On April 22, 2026, JRK’s investigation determined that an unauthorized party may have accessed files containing personal information. Separately, on or about April 4, 2026, a ransomware group known as “The Gentlemen” posted a claim on the Tor network stating that it had obtained data belonging to JRK and intended to publish it within days.

JRK reported the incident to multiple state attorneys general, including those in California, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Texas, and Vermont, and began mailing notification letters to affected individuals on May 5, 2026.

Information Exposed

According to JRK’s notifications, the personal information that may have been compromised in the JRK Property Holdings data breach includes:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Home addresses

Driver’s license or other government-issued ID numbers

Financial account information, including account names and numbers





Who May Be Impacted

The JRK data breach may affect current and former renters, rental applicants, and employees whose personal information was held by JRK Property Holdings. Individuals who received a data breach notification letter from JRK may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the JRK Property Holdings breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Companies that collect Social Security numbers, financial details, and other sensitive information have a duty to protect it. Simply offering free credit monitoring does not undo the exposure of that information, and affected individuals may have legal options to pursue accountability and compensation beyond what the company is voluntarily offering.

Recommended Protective Steps

Confirm whether your information was involved in the JRK incident, and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach.

Enroll in the 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection offered through Experian IdentityWorks, which includes identity restoration support and $1 million in identity theft insurance.

Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity.

Consider placing fraud alerts or a security freeze on your credit file.





Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300 Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Key Takeaways

Who: JRK Property Holdings, Inc., a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and property management company.

JRK Property Holdings, Inc., a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and property management company. What: A data security incident in which an unauthorized party may have accessed files containing names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, government-issued ID numbers, and financial account information.

A data security incident in which an unauthorized party may have accessed files containing names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, government-issued ID numbers, and financial account information. When: JRK detected unusual network activity on March 26, 2026, confirmed on April 22, 2026 that personal information may have been accessed, and began notifying affected individuals on May 5, 2026.

JRK detected unusual network activity on March 26, 2026, confirmed on April 22, 2026 that personal information may have been accessed, and began notifying affected individuals on May 5, 2026. How many: The total number of affected individuals has not been publicly disclosed; state filings indicate the breach affects thousands of people across multiple states, including more than 11,000 individuals referenced in California filings and 11,120 residents in Texas.

The total number of affected individuals has not been publicly disclosed; state filings indicate the breach affects thousands of people across multiple states, including more than 11,000 individuals referenced in California filings and 11,120 residents in Texas. Why it matters: Exposure of Social Security numbers and financial data creates a lasting risk of identity theft and fraud that free credit monitoring alone does not undo.

Exposure of Social Security numbers and financial data creates a lasting risk of identity theft and fraud that free credit monitoring alone does not undo. What you can do: Individuals who received a JRK data breach notice can contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP for a free, confidential case evaluation.





About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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