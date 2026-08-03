Palmer's Debuts New Lemon Sorbet Collection, Meeting Consumer Demand for Fragrance-Forward Body Care with Proven Skincare Benefits

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmer's®, the trusted leader in skincare for over 185 years, announces the launch of its new Cocoa Butter Formula Lemon Sorbet Collection, a brightening body care line that pairs proven skin brightening ingredients, Vitamin C and Niacinamide, with an irresistible sweet lemon fine fragrance. Designed for today's fragrance-first beauty consumer, the collection delivers 72-hour moisture, visible radiance, and a scent experience that lingers long after application.

As fragrance reshapes the body care category, consumers are seeking formulas that deliver visible skincare results with a scent worth obsessing over. Palmer's Lemon Sorbet answers that demand with a brightening blend of Lemon Extract, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide to boost skin's radiance while delivering deep hydration with 72-hour moisture. The collection features a sweet lemon fine fragrance that layers radiant citrus with rich, velvety Chantilly cream for a modern gourmand scent that's fresh, creamy and addictive.

The collection includes:

Lemon Sorbet Brightening Body Lotion

Lemon Sorbet Whipped Brightening Body Cream

Lemon Sorbet Brightening Body Oil

"It’s no secret that fragrance has become one of the biggest drivers in body care, fueled by the rise of scent layering routines that have gone viral across social media," said Rebecca Brown, VP of Marketing at Palmer's. "But shoppers still expect products to deliver real skincare benefits. Lemon Sorbet was created to do both, combining proven brightening ingredients, 72-hour moisture and an irresistible creamy lemon fragrance that leaves skin glowing and beautifully scented."

The Lemon Sorbet Collection transforms everyday body care into a brightening, fragrance-forward routine, inviting consumers to layer lotion, cream and oil for healthy-looking, radiant skin wrapped in a sweet, creamy lemon scent.

The Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lemon Sorbet Collection will be available nationwide at mass, drug and grocery retailers beginning August 2026. Pricing ranges from $8.99 to $15.99.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., maker of Palmer's®, is a family-owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 185 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success. To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram.

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