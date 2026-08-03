Mark Cuban Foundation and 4-H Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Lillington Teens

LILLINGTON, N.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with 4-H, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Lillington, this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with 4-H, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place in Lillington, is hosted and staffed by 4-H, a youth development organization open to all young people ages 5–18 that helps them grow as leaders, build confidence, and develop real-world skills that last a lifetime.

4-H is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“We are excited to bring the AI Bootcamp to Eastern North Carolina to provide opportunities for our rural youth,” said Mark Light, a North Carolina 4-H STEM Specialist.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extensive System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.