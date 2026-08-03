Mark Cuban Foundation and AI Ready RVA Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Richmond Teens

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with AI Ready RVA, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Richmond this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with AI Ready RVA, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Richmond is hosted and staffed by AI Ready RVA, a Greater Richmond nonprofit working to prepare people, organizations, and institutions to understand, use, and shape AI responsibly and confidently.

AI Ready RVA is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“We are so excited to coordinate the second annual Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp in Richmond, giving teens an unforgettable experience to really dive into AI,” said Phyl Demetriou at AI Ready RVA. “This bootcamp is important to us because it connects our city to a national standard for AI Literacy. We want our students to be at the forefront of this AI wave.”

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org/students .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About AI Ready RVA

AI Ready RVA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating AI literacy in the Greater Richmond Region through awareness, community engagement, education, and advocacy.