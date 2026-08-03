Mark Cuban Foundation and Code Ninjas Pensacola Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Milton Teens

MILTON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Code Ninjas Pensacola, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Milton this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 3, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Code Ninjas Pensacola, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Milton is hosted and staffed by Code Ninjas Pensacola, a coding education franchise that teaches kids real AI, robotics, and coding skills through structured, hands-on lessons in a fun, tech-driven environment.

Code Ninjas Pensacola is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“The mission of the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp perfectly aligns with Code Ninjas' commitment to preparing kids for the future,” said Jo Dawn Brown, owner of Code Ninjas Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and Fort Walton Beach. “At Code Ninjas , we don't just teach children how to use technology—we teach them how to create with it, think critically about it, and understand its impact on the world around them. Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming every industry, and by partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation, we can provide students in our community with early exposure to AI concepts, ethical applications, and real-world problem-solving experiences. Together, we're equipping the next generation with the skills, confidence, and mindset they need to become the innovators, creators, and leaders of tomorrow.”

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Code Ninjas Pensacola

At Code Ninjas, kids learn real AI, Robotics and Coding skills through structured, hands-on lessons that feel like play. We turn screen time into skill time: our curriculum builds problem-solving, creativity, and confidence with each activity. With experienced instructors and a fun, tech-driven environment, we help kids 5–14 develop the foundations they’ll rely on for school, careers, and the digital world ahead - all while having a blast doing it! Code Ninjas’ IMPACT program recently earned the accreditation from the ISTE, one of the most respected standards bodies in K-12 ed tech.