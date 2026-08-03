IPS Awards Brings Global Real Estate Excellence to the Spotlight During IPS 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPS continues to receive nominations for the IPS Awards 2026, held as part of the 22nd edition of IPS, taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The awards come as part of IPS’s continued commitment to supporting excellence and innovation across the real estate sector. Through the awards, IPS recognizes the projects, companies, and leaders contributing to the advancement of the industry, raising standards of quality and sustainability, and encouraging the adoption of smart solutions and advanced technologies that are reshaping the future of real estate globally.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, stated that the IPS Awards has become a distinguished annual platform for celebrating excellence in real estate. He noted that the awards go beyond recognition, spotlighting best practices, innovative projects, and impactful initiatives that raise industry standards and contribute to sustainable market growth.

Al Shezawi added:

“This year, we look forward to welcoming exceptional submissions from around the world, showcasing the diversity of ideas, projects, and leadership shaping the future of real estate. Through the IPS Awards, we aim to encourage knowledge exchange, and create new opportunities for collaboration that support the sustainable growth of the industry on a global scale.”

Submissions will remain open until 15 August 2026 across two main award streams: Corporate Awards and Individual Awards. The Corporate Awards category recognizes institutional excellence across the real estate value chain, including Real Estate Developer of the Year, Sustainable Building Project of the Year, Property Management Company of the Year, Facility Management Company of the Year, Architecture Firm of the Year, and PropTech Company of the Year. The Individual Awards category celebrates outstanding leadership and professional achievement through titles including Real Estate CEO of the Year, Real Estate Women Leader of the Year, Emirati Women Leader of the Year, Broker of the Year, and Emirati Broker of the Year.

Together, these categories reflect the IPS Awards’ commitment to honoring the companies and individuals driving excellence, innovation, and progress across the real estate industry.

Participants can review the complete award categories, eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and submission process via the official IPS website: IPS Awards 2026 | Celebrating Excellence in Real Estate & Innovation.

All submissions will be reviewed by an independent jury of leading real estate experts and industry specialists. Entries will be assessed against international benchmarks, with evaluation criteria focused on project quality, innovation, sustainability, operational excellence, and industry wide impact.

The 22nd edition of IPS features a comprehensive program that brings together insight, innovation, and market opportunity. From the real estate forum, specialized workshops, and expert panel discussions to international pavilions, PropTech startup spaces, and dedicated zones for investors, entrepreneurs, and developers, the event is designed to foster meaningful dialogue, unlock new business opportunities, and support collaboration across the global real estate ecosystem.

Structured around five core pillars, IPS captures the key forces transforming the future of real estate: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design, and IPS Services, complemented by specialized conferences and initiatives that support Emirati talent and professional development. Alongside specialized conferences and initiatives, these pillars strengthen the reinforcing IPS’s position as a global meeting point for the full real estate ecosystem.

For more information about IPS, please visit: www.ipscongress.com



Contact

Marina Mounir

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com