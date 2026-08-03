Deadline Alert: EquipmentShare.com Inc. (EQPT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare.com Inc. ("EquipmentShare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EQPT) securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 26, 2026, EquipmentShare conducted its IPO, selling 30.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $24.50 per share.

On June 24, 2026, before the market opened, Umibōzu Research, a stock market focused media outlet, published a report alleging, among other things, that “undisclosed related-party transactions . . . have netted” entities affiliated with EquipmentShare founders “at least $77 million, with the true figure potentially running substantially higher.” The report states that the Company maintains a high-net-worth individuals and family-office channel “built around three undisclosed entities – EZ Equipment Zone (‘EZ’), Bevel Financial (‘Bevel’), and Armada Fleet Management (‘Armada’).” The report details how the Company uses its OWN program to funnel significant fees and other payments to these related parties, and details a “web of 130 Schlacks-affiliated entities,” which “have further enabled [this] rampant self dealing.” The report concludes “a key reason OWN exists is to enrich the Schlacks, with interviews and corporate filings indicating they own and manage Bevel and Armada.”

On this news, EquipmentShare’s stock price fell $1.58, or 6.62%, to close at $22.30 on June 24, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock continued to decline on the subsequent trading day, falling $2.61 or 11.7% to close at $19.69 on June 25, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, EquipmentShare stock has traded as low as $16.06 per share, a more than 34.5% decline from the $24.50 per share IPO price.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (2) the Company had not terminated or substantially reduce a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial statements were materially misleading; and; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Equipmentshare.com Inc. securities from January 23, 2026 to June 23, 2026, you may move the Court no later than September 21, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.